BosterBio's expertise in antibody production and its exceptional technical support and educational resources make it a trusted partner for researchers in academia, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

Refining its techniques and technology over the last three decades, Boster Biological Technology continues to build on its reputation as a trusted partner for researchers worldwide, offering a wide range of products, including the highly sought-after ACAA2 antibody, PLAU antibody, Urokinase antibody, Plasminogen antibody, SFN antibody, Stratifin antibody, and 14-3-3 sigma antibody.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, BosterBio has become synonymous with reliability, innovation, and exceptional customer service, earning the trust of the scientific community through its unwavering commitment to quality, accuracy, and innovation. The company specializes in producing high-quality antibodies and immunoassay kits that meet the rigorous demands of modern research. Heavily investing in cutting-edge technologies, BosterBio ensures its products deliver consistent and reproducible results.

BosterBio's extensive product catalog includes a variety of antibodies critical to groundbreaking research. Among its standout offerings are the Urokinase antibody and Plasminogen antibody, which play pivotal roles in studies on cancer, thrombosis, and tissue remodeling. These antibodies are rigorously validated for applications such as Western blot, immunohistochemistry, and flow cytometry, ensuring researchers have the tools to achieve accurate and reliable results.

The company also excels in producing antibodies like the SFN antibody and Stratifin antibody that play an essential role in cell signaling, apoptosis, and cancer biology research. Similarly, BosterBio's 14-3-3 sigma antibody is widely recognized for its role in studying cell cycle regulation and stress responses. Each product is manufactured under strict quality control protocols, guaranteeing high specificity, sensitivity, and batch-to-batch consistency.

BosterBio's success is driven by its team of experienced scientists and researchers who are passionate about advancing scientific discovery. The company invests heavily in research and development to stay at the forefront of antibody production and immunoassay technologies. This commitment to innovation ensures that BosterBio remains a leader in the field, offering products that meet the evolving needs of the scientific community.

What sets BosterBio apart is its dedication to customer satisfaction, providing comprehensive technical support, detailed product documentation, and customized solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients. This customer-centric approach has made BosterBio a preferred partner for academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms.

For more information, visit https://www.bosterbio.com/

With over 30 years of experience in designing high-affinity antibodies and immunoassays and with its products cited in more than 60,000 publications, Boster Bio boasts an offering of over 2,000 ELISA kits and 20,000 antibodies, of which at least 16,000 have been validated for IHC, WB, ELISA, and FC in human, mouse, and rat samples.

Complementing its antibody offerings, BosterBio provides a range of ELISA kits designed for quantitative detection of proteins, cytokines, and other biomarkers. These kits are widely used in drug development, clinical diagnostics, and basic research, further cementing BosterBio's position as a one-stop solution for life science research.

BosterBio is dedicated to providing high-quality products to foster a deeper understanding of scientific research. The company offers a wealth of educational resources, including detailed protocols, application guides, and troubleshooting tips, to help researchers maximize the potential of their experiments. This emphasis on education and accessibility underscores BosterBio's mission to empower scientists and accelerate discoveries.

As the demand for advanced research tools grows, Boster Biological Technology remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive scientific progress. With its focus on quality, customer support, and cutting-edge technologies, BosterBio is poised to remain a trusted partner for researchers around the globe.

