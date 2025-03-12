Biotech Boom: Cell-Based Assays Revolutionizing Drug Development & Precision Medicine

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell-Based Assays: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cell-Based Assays Market was valued at USD 35.3 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 56.3 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 9.8%. The market's growth is propelled by multiple factors that contribute to its expansion across many sectors, particularly in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and basic research.

Cell-based assays, which utilize live cells to evaluate biological activity, are revolutionizing the life sciences industry by offering more accurate and physiologically relevant models compared to traditional methods such as animal testing. As these assays continue to evolve, they are helping to accelerate drug development processes, improving the efficacy and safety profiles of therapeutic candidates while also reducing animal testing and increasing cost efficiency.



A driver of the cell-based assay market is the increasing demand for novel drug discovery techniques. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing in cell-based assays for high-throughput screening (HTS) to identify potential drug candidates, to evaluate drug efficacy, and to assess compound toxicity early in the drug development process. Compared to traditional biochemical assays, cell-based assays provide more predictive, human-relevant data, which is fundamental for the successful development of new therapeutics. As the pharmaceutical industry seeks to reduce the cost and time of bringing drugs to market, cell-based assays are being adopted as a more efficient alternative.



Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes, and neurological disorders is driving the need for more effective and targeted therapies. As these diseases continue to affect a large portion of the global population, the demand for cell-based assays in both basic and clinical research has grown. Researchers are using these assays to better understand disease mechanisms at the cellular level, to identify potential biomarkers, and to evaluate drug responses more accurately. This has led to a surge in R&D investment to advance new cell-based assay technologies.



Report Scope



The scope of this report on the global market for cell-based assay technologies encompasses an analysis of the current landscape, including market size, growth trends and segmentation by product type, application and end user. The report breaks down the cell-based assay market into four product categories: instruments, consumables, services, and software. It also segments the market by application, such as drug discovery; absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME)/toxicity testing; and basic research. The end users considered in the report include academic and research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and clinical research organizations.



The report also provides profiles of key market players and highlights industry trends, major products, mergers and acquisitions, and other partnerships expected to influence the future of the industry.



The report includes:

23 data tables and 48 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in the global market for cell-based assays, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the market's current and future potential

Estimates of the market for cell-based assays, revenue forecasts, and corresponding market share analysis by product, type/application, end user and geographic region

Assessment of the current market, new developments, spending trends, and revenue prospects for cell-based assays in the pharmaceutical industry

Coverage of major issues involved in the R&D of more effective cell-based approaches for drug discovery

Information on increasing investments in R&D activities, key technology issues, industry-specific challenges, major types of end users, and COVID-19 implications

Discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments and product launches

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA., Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Charles River Laboratories.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $35.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $56.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Drug Discovery

Importance of Cell-based Assays

Cell Signaling Pathways

Mechanisms of Drug Action

Gene Expression Regulation

Cytotoxicity and Viability

Disease Modeling

Types of Cell-based Assays

Cell Viability Assays

Cell Proliferation Assays

Cytotoxicity Assays

Application of Cell-based Assays

Drug Discovery and Development

Toxicology Studies

Cancer Research

Infectious Disease Research

Immunology and Inflammation

Molecular Pathway Analysis

Regenerative Medicine and Tissue Engineering

Biomarker Discovery and Validation

Precision and Personalized Medicine

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Rising Demand for Drug Discovery and Development High Demand for Personalized Medicine Increasing Investment in Drug R&D

Market Restraints High Cost of Assay Development and Maintenance Technical Challenges and Complexity Short Shelf-life of Reagents and Consumables

Market Opportunities Expanding Applications in Drug Discovery Expansion in Diagnostics and Biomarker Discovery



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

CRISPR/Cas9 Technology

High-content Screening (HCS) and Imaging

AI and Machine Learning (ML) in Data Analysis

Patent Analysis

Patent Review, by Leading Jurisdiction

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Type Consumables Instruments Software Services

Market Analysis by Application Drug Discovery Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion (ADME)/Toxicity Basic Research

Market Analysis by End User Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Academic and Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations

Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Ranking of Companies in the Cell-based Assay Market

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Cell-based Assay Market: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability in the Cell-based Assay Market

Animal Testing

Miniaturization and Automation

Green Chemistry and Eco-friendly Materials

3D Cell Cultures and Tissue Models

Waste Reduction and Optimization of Resources

Improving Drug Discovery Efficiency

ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

Bioivt

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cell Biolabs Inc.

Cell Biologics Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Promega Corp.

Revvity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

