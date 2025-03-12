Matt Keppel of Guardian Landscaping Featured in HelloNation for Expert Insights on Proper Drainage in Your Garden

PRESCOTT, Ariz., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Keppel of Guardian Landscaping has been featured in HelloNation magazine as a trusted expert on effective drainage solutions for gardens and outdoor spaces. In the article, The Importance of Proper Drainage in Your Garden , Keppel discusses how well-planned drainage systems contribute to the longevity and health of landscapes, preventing erosion, plant damage, and structural concerns.

The feature highlights the often-overlooked role that drainage plays in maintaining a thriving outdoor environment. Poorly managed water flow can lead to soil degradation, root rot, and foundation damage, making proper drainage a crucial aspect of landscape design. Keppel explains how strategic solutions—ranging from simple grading adjustments to advanced drainage systems like French drains and dry wells—can prevent water-related issues and enhance sustainability.

Beyond protecting landscapes from damage, Keppel emphasizes how efficient drainage contributes to water conservation. By redirecting excess water for irrigation purposes, homeowners can reduce reliance on supplemental watering while promoting environmental sustainability. Thoughtful drainage planning not only preserves the integrity of outdoor spaces but also enhances their functionality and long-term beauty.

The HelloNation feature on Matt Keppel underscores the publication’s mission to highlight industry experts who provide research-backed insights that help individuals make informed landscaping decisions. The article serves as a valuable resource for homeowners looking to safeguard their gardens and maximize the health of their outdoor spaces.

Read the full feature in HelloNation here .





