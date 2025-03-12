Fixated Secures Investment from Eldridge Industries to Redefine the Creator Economy

Los Angeles, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixated, a next-generation digital entertainment platform transforming creator representation and monetization, has successfully closed a $12.8 million funding round led by Eldridge Industries. This investment marks a pivotal milestone for Fixated as it accelerates its mission to revolutionize the creator economy, expanding its influence across talent management, content creation, gaming, and digital entertainment.

Since launching in mid-2023, Fixated has transformed digital talent representation by building long-term, scalable businesses for creators, providing the infrastructure, strategy, and expertise creators need to scale their content, diversify revenue streams, and navigate the complexities of the evolving digital landscape. The investment from Eldridge Industries reflects the shared belief that creators play an important role in the entertainment industry, as well as the immediate opportunity to build entertainment platforms that provide creators cohesive tools to create and monetize content more effectively. Eldridge Industries’ media and entertainment portfolio includes investments in A24, Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Rolling Stone, Variety, and others.

“Talent representation in the digital space is evolving, and creators need partners who can support them in multiple ways,” said Jason Wilhelm, Co-Founder and President of Fixated. “Today, true representation is about strategic content execution, business intelligence, and building lasting brands. As the industry grows, so must the support systems around creators. With Eldridge Industries’ investment and expertise, we’re doubling down on our mission to empower creators, helping them build sustainable businesses, unlock new opportunities in digital entertainment, and set a higher standard for the entire industry.”

Fixated represents some of the most influential digital creators, including Sketch, Zach Justice & Dropouts, The Botez Sisters, Kanel Joseph, Jimmy Zhang, and many others.

“As consumer demand for creator content increases, so do the opportunities to partner with talent and monetize that content in new and interesting ways,” said Carlton McMillen, Managing Director and Co-Head of Research at Eldridge Capital Management, a subsidiary of Eldridge Industries. “We’re excited to be partnered with Fixated as they lead this initiative to unlock these new opportunities for creators and support an evolving digital economy.”

“Creators need strategic partners and people who understand the nuances of the digital creator ecosystem and platforms,” said Zach Justice, founder of Dropouts Media and creator with 9 million followers. “The Fixated team has an incredibly deep understanding of this business, and I appreciate their support as my influence and platform have grown.”

“The era of digital creators sitting at the ‘kids table’ is over,” said Zach Katz, Co-Founder and CEO, Fixated. “Through this investment, we look forward to providing creative entrepreneurs with the guidance, infrastructure, and resources they’ve long been missing. Creators today have an unprecedented opportunity to shape the future of entertainment, and we’re here to ensure their success—helping them produce standout content and build impactful, generational businesses.”

As Fixated continues to scale, the partnership with Eldridge Industries allows for greater innovation, global expansion, and transformative opportunities for creators, fans, and brands alike.



About Fixated

Fixated is a next-generation digital content studio and talent representation powerhouse uniquely designed for creators seeking to unlock their full potential. Founded by a team of industry leaders with extensive experience scaling some of the world's most influential creator brands, Fixated redefines how digital creators develop, produce, and distribute content and build their careers. Through its innovative, integrated approach, Fixated provides creators with in-house expertise and resources across content strategy, creative production, audience growth, brand partnerships, and strategic management. This comprehensive model empowers creators to amplify their reach, deepen audience connections, and maximize revenue opportunities, positioning Fixated as the essential partner for today's top digital talent.

About Eldridge Industries

Eldridge Industries invests in businesses across the Insurance, Asset Management, Technology, Mobility, Sports & Gaming, Media & Music, Real Estate, and Consumer landscapes. The firm seeks to build and grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge Industries has offices in Miami, Greenwich, Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge Industries, please visit eldridgeind.com

