S&P revised Fnac Darty's outlook to "stable" and confirmed its BB+ Corporate rating, Successful renegotiation and extension of the maturities of the undrawn RCF and DDTL

Ivry-sur-Seine, France, March 12, 2025

Successful renegotiation and extension of the maturities of the undrawn RCF and Delayed Drawn Term Loan (DDTL) credit lines by two additional years to March 2030

Standard & Poor's revised Fnac Darty's outlook to stable from negative and confirmed the Group's BB+ Corporate rating.

This revision is based on the back of the Group's solid operating performance, the strengthening of its competitive position, notably thanks to the acquisition of Unieuro, and a prudent and controlled financial policy.

Fnac Darty also obtained unanimous approval from its banks to extend the maturity of its RCF revolving credit line and its DDTL credit line, for a combined amount of €600 million, from March 2028 to March 2030, with the addition of two one-year extension options, to March 2031 and March 2032, exercisable at the Group's request and subject to lenders’ approval.

In addition, certain terms and conditions of these credit lines have been amended, notably to reflect the Group's new profile following the acquisition of Unieuro.

Neither credit line has been drawn down to date.

Jean-Brieuc Le Tinier, Chief Financial Officer of Fnac Darty, declared: “The revision of Fnac Darty’s outlook by S&P from negative to stable reflects the relevance of our Group’s transformation, strengthened by the acquisition of Unieuro, and its financial strategy. The latter is reinforced by the successful renegotiation of our undrawn credit lines, which demonstrates the confidence of our banking partners and the prudent and proactive management of the maturities of our financing lines.”

