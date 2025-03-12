Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Home Sites in Dunham Pointe Community in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the opening of a new phase of 27 home sites in its Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection community in Cypress, Texas. This highly anticipated new phase features 60-foot-wide home sites, offering six unique home designs with various architectural styles in the Dunham Pointe master plan. Home prices start in the upper $500,000s.

Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection offers one- and two-story homes ranging from approximately 3,000 to over 3,700 square feet of living space with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. Exterior designs include Classic, Farmhouse, Hill Country, and Transitional options.





“This community provides home buyers with exceptional amenities and luxury home designs – all of which come together to create an exciting lifestyle that is unmatched in the desirable Cypress area,” said Brian Murray, Division President of Toll Brothers in Houston. Located off Highway 290 and Grand Parkway, Dunham Pointe provides residents with an exceptional living experience throughout its 1,327 acres. The community is designed to bring families and friends closer together with miles of trails around lakes, multiple swimming pools, and a community clubhouse. Children may attend school in the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Designer Appointed quick move-in homes are also available in this community with move-in dates as early as June 2025.

The Sales Center and model home are located at 20419 Via Casa Laura Drive in Cypress, Texas. For more information on Toll Brothers at Dunham Pointe - Select Collection and Toll Brothers communities throughout Houston, call (833) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Houston.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

