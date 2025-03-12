INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYXI) complied with federal securities laws. On March 11, 2025, Zynex reported its financial and operation results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, announcing that “fourth quarter revenue was less than expected. The shortfall was due to slower than normal payments from certain payers and we were recently notified that Tricare has temporarily suspended payments as they review prior claims.” Following this announcement, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Zynex stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/zynex/ to discuss your legal rights.