Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030: Saudi Arabia Emerges as a Digital Hub as Data Center Market Set to Hit $3.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.33 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 19.64%.
The Saudi Arabia data center market has the presence of several major data center operators, such as center3, Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST), and others, establishing their facilities with further plans to invest. The Saudi Arabia data center market also witnessed announcements and investments from several new operators, which include Agility, Pure Data Centres, DataVolt, Sayeeb Datacenters, and others.
Gulf Data Hub currently holds the key spot, in terms of core and shell power capacity in the Saudi Arabia data center market. However, the company has over 320 MW of power capacity data centers under development and planned stages. Once these are operational, it will have a significant impact on the market share.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Saudi Arabia's strategic location, competitive electricity tariffs, and robust connectivity infrastructure enhance its appeal as a data center hub. The country's focus on becoming a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services also contributes to the growing demand for data center infrastructure.
- LEAP Riyadh 2025 is anticipated to significantly transform the technological landscape and Saudi Arabia data center market through substantial investments and innovative initiatives. This event will act as a platform for the shift in market dynamics, fostering growth and advancements in the upcoming years. As a result, we can expect the establishment of cutting-edge technologies, increased collaboration among industry players, and an overall enhancement of the digital infrastructure in the region.
- NEOM is one of the smart and futuristic cities being developed by the Saudi Arabian government. NEOM is an ambitious smart city project in northwestern Saudi Arabia, launched in 2017 as part of the country's Vision 2030 initiative. The city is being developed as a hub for innovation and sustainability to integrate cutting-edge technologies across various sectors.
- The combination of submarine cables and advanced inland connectivity has positioned Saudi Arabia as a strategic digital gateway, driving the rapid growth of the Saudi Arabia data center market. This infrastructure not only supports the country's digital transformation but also attracts global tech investments, solidifying Saudi Arabia's role in the global digital economy.
KEY REPORT FEATURES
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Saudi Arabia colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Saudi Arabia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Saudi Arabia data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Saudi Arabia data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Saudi Arabia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 33
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 41
- Coverage: 9+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Saudi Arabia
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
- Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Saudi Arabia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractor
- ALEC Engineering & Contracting
- Alfanar Projects
- Al Latifia Trading & Contracting
- Ashi & Bushnag
- AtkinsRealis
- Aurecon
- Azura Consultancy
- Capitoline
- Critical Facilities Consulting and Services
- DAR Group
- Edarat Group
- EGEC
- HATCO
- ICS Arabia
- ICS NETT
- INT'LTEC Group
- JAMED
- Linesight
- Manens
- RED Engineering Design
- SANA Control Systems
- UBIK
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Eaton
- Enrogen
- Grundfos
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- center3
- Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC
- Gulf Data Hub
- Mobily
- Oracle
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)
- TONOMUS
New Entrants
- Agility
- Amazon Web Services
- DataVolt
- Desert Dragon Data Centers
- Pure Data Centres
- Microsoft
- Sahayeb Datacenters
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Saudi Arabia data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Saudi Arabia during 2025-2030?
- What factors are driving the Saudi Arabia data center market?
- What is the growth rate of the Saudi Arabia data center market?
- Which cities are included in the Saudi Arabia data center market report?
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Riyadh
- Jeddah
- Dammam
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Riyadh
- Jeddah
- Dammam
- Other Cities
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.33 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19.6%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the Saudi Arabia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Server Infrastructure
- Storage Infrastructure
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Dammam
- Other Cities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mcnpg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment