Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030: Saudi Arabia Emerges as a Digital Hub as Data Center Market Set to Hit $3.9 Billion by 2030

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.33 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 19.64%.

The Saudi Arabia data center market has the presence of several major data center operators, such as center3, Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC, Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST), and others, establishing their facilities with further plans to invest. The Saudi Arabia data center market also witnessed announcements and investments from several new operators, which include Agility, Pure Data Centres, DataVolt, Sayeeb Datacenters, and others.

Gulf Data Hub currently holds the key spot, in terms of core and shell power capacity in the Saudi Arabia data center market. However, the company has over 320 MW of power capacity data centers under development and planned stages. Once these are operational, it will have a significant impact on the market share.





KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Saudi Arabia's strategic location, competitive electricity tariffs, and robust connectivity infrastructure enhance its appeal as a data center hub. The country's focus on becoming a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud services also contributes to the growing demand for data center infrastructure.

LEAP Riyadh 2025 is anticipated to significantly transform the technological landscape and Saudi Arabia data center market through substantial investments and innovative initiatives. This event will act as a platform for the shift in market dynamics, fostering growth and advancements in the upcoming years. As a result, we can expect the establishment of cutting-edge technologies, increased collaboration among industry players, and an overall enhancement of the digital infrastructure in the region.

NEOM is one of the smart and futuristic cities being developed by the Saudi Arabian government. NEOM is an ambitious smart city project in northwestern Saudi Arabia, launched in 2017 as part of the country's Vision 2030 initiative. The city is being developed as a hub for innovation and sustainability to integrate cutting-edge technologies across various sectors.

The combination of submarine cables and advanced inland connectivity has positioned Saudi Arabia as a strategic digital gateway, driving the rapid growth of the Saudi Arabia data center market. This infrastructure not only supports the country's digital transformation but also attracts global tech investments, solidifying Saudi Arabia's role in the global digital economy.

KEY REPORT FEATURES

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Saudi Arabia colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Saudi Arabia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Saudi Arabia data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Saudi Arabia data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Saudi Arabia Facilities Covered (Existing): 33 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 41 Coverage: 9+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Saudi Arabia Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Saudi Arabia data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractor

ALEC Engineering & Contracting

Alfanar Projects

Al Latifia Trading & Contracting

Ashi & Bushnag

AtkinsRealis

Aurecon

Azura Consultancy

Capitoline

Critical Facilities Consulting and Services

DAR Group

Edarat Group

EGEC

HATCO

ICS Arabia

ICS NETT

INT'LTEC Group

JAMED

Linesight

Manens

RED Engineering Design

SANA Control Systems

UBIK

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Enrogen

Grundfos

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

center3

Edgnex Data Centres by DAMAC

Google

Gulf Data Hub

Mobily

Oracle

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST)

TONOMUS

New Entrants

Agility

Amazon Web Services

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Centers

Pure Data Centres

Microsoft

Sahayeb Datacenters

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Saudi Arabia data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Saudi Arabia during 2025-2030?

What factors are driving the Saudi Arabia data center market?

What is the growth rate of the Saudi Arabia data center market?

Which cities are included in the Saudi Arabia data center market report?

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Riyadh Jeddah Dammam Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Riyadh Jeddah Dammam Other Cities



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Saudi Arabia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Dammam Other Cities



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mcnpg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment