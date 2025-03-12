Sustainable Packaging Global Market Report 2025-2035: Sustainable Packaging Industry Poised for Major Expansion as Global Brands Go Green

Dublin, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Sustainable Packaging 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sustainable packaging encompasses designs and materials that reduce the consumption of resources, utilize renewable or recycled inputs, and provide responsible end-of-life options such as recyclability, compostability, or reusability. True sustainable packaging balances ecological considerations with economic and social factors, addressing everything from raw material sourcing to manufacturing processes, distribution efficiency, consumer use, and disposal. Rather than focusing solely on a single attribute like biodegradability, comprehensive sustainable packaging approaches consider multiple environmental indicators including carbon footprint, water usage, and waste reduction. Companies increasingly view sustainable packaging as both an environmental responsibility and a business imperative, driven by consumer demand, regulatory pressures, and corporate sustainability commitments. The concept emphasizes designing packaging systems that work effectively while minimizing negative environmental externalities, often guided by principles of circular economy that aim to keep materials in productive use rather than becoming waste.

The global sustainable packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, driven by converging factors including heightened consumer environmental awareness, stringent regulatory frameworks, corporate sustainability targets, and technological innovations. Paper and board materials currently dominate the sustainable packaging landscape, accounting for roughly 40% of the market share due to their renewable nature, recyclability, and consumer acceptance. Bio-based plastics represent the fastest-growing segment, expanding at nearly 10% annually as manufacturers seek alternatives to conventional petroleum-based plastics. Recycled plastics also continue gaining market share as recycling infrastructure improves and brands commit to incorporating post-consumer recycled content.

Several key trends are shaping the future outlook. Material innovation remains paramount, with significant R&D investments in novel biomaterials, advanced recycling technologies, and compostable solutions. Packaging design is evolving toward minimalism and mono-materials to improve recyclability. Digital technologies like blockchain and smart packaging are enhancing supply chain transparency and enabling better end-of-life management.

The market faces challenges including higher costs of sustainable alternatives, technical limitations in material performance, and inconsistent waste management infrastructure globally. However, economies of scale and technological advancements are gradually reducing cost premiums, while performance gaps with conventional materials continue to narrow. Looking ahead, the market is poised for accelerated transformation as regulatory pressures intensify worldwide. The EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive revision, plastic taxes, and extended producer responsibility schemes are creating strong incentives for sustainable solutions. Major brands' public commitments to make all packaging recyclable, reusable, or compostable by 2025-2030 are driving further innovation and market growth.

The Global Market for Sustainable Packaging 2025-2035 is an extensive analysis available of the global sustainable packaging market, covering all major segments, materials, technologies, and regional developments with forecasts spanning 2025-2035. As regulatory pressures, consumer demands, and corporate sustainability commitments accelerate the transition away from conventional packaging, this report provides critical intelligence for businesses across the packaging value chain.

Report Contents include :

Market Segmentation Analysis: Packaging materials (biodegradable polymers, paper/board, bioplastics) Packaging product types (rigid, flexible, paper/board) End-use markets (food & beverage, consumer goods, e-commerce) Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World)

Material Technologies: Biodegradable and compostable materials (PLA, PHA, PBAT, TPS) Paper and fiber-based alternatives (including novel barrier coatings) Bio-based conventional polymers (Bio-PE, Bio-PET, Bio-PP) Advanced recycled materials (mechanical and chemical recycling) Emerging technologies (seaweed, mycelium, nanocellulose)

Packaging Applications: Paper and board packaging developments Food packaging innovations Flexible packaging solutions Rigid packaging advancements Carbon capture-derived materials

Sustainability Metrics: Life cycle assessments (LCAs) Carbon footprint comparisons End-of-life scenarios Recycling technologies for sustainable materials

Recycling Technologies: Mechanical recycling advancements Chemical recycling technologies (pyrolysis, gasification, depolymerization) Sorting and processing innovations Infrastructure development

Market Drivers and Challenges: Regulatory frameworks and policy developments Consumer preferences and willingness to pay Brand owner commitments and initiatives Technical limitations and innovation progress Cost dynamics and economic factors

Competitive Landscape: Profiles of 290+ companies across the value chain, including: Material developers and suppliers Packaging converters and manufacturers Brand owners implementing sustainable solutions Technology providers and innovators. Companies profiled include 9Fiber, Acorn Pulp Group, ADBioplastics, Advanced Biochemical (Thailand), Advanced Paper Forming, Aeropowder, AGRANA Staerke, Agrosustain, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, AIM Sweden, Akorn Technology, Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials, Alter Eco Pulp, Alterpacks, AmicaTerra, An Phat Bioplastics, Anellotech, Ankor Bioplastics, ANPOLY, Apeel Sciences, Applied Bioplastics, Aquapak Polymers, Archer Daniel Midland, Arekapak, Arkema, Arrow Greentech, Attis Innovations, Asahi Kasei Chemicals, Avantium, Avani Eco, Avient Corporation, Balrampur Chini Mills, BASF, Berry Global, Be Green Packaging, Bioelements Group, Bio Fab NZ, BIO-FED, Biofibre, Biokemik, BIOLO, BioLogiQ, BIO-LUTIONS International, Biomass Resin Holdings, Biome Bioplastics, BIOTEC, Bio2Coat, Bioform Technologies, Biovox, Bioplastech, BioSmart Nano, BlockTexx, Blue Ocean Closures, Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology, BOBST, Borealis, Brightplus, Buhl Paperform, Business Innovation Partners, CapaTec, Carbiolice, Carbios, Cass Materials, Cardia Bioplastics, CARAPAC Company, Celanese, Cellugy, Cellutech, Celwise, Chemol Company, Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology, Chinova Bioworks, Cirkla, CJ Biomaterials, CKF, Coastgrass, Constantia Flexibles, Corumat, Cruz Foam, CuanTec, and Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging and more.

Future Outlook: Emerging technologies and materials Market growth projections through 2035 Industry transformation scenarios Investment opportunities and risk assessment



Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Global Packaging Market

1.2 What is sustainable packaging?

1.3 The Global Market for Sustainable Packaging

1.4 Main types

1.5 Prices

1.6 Commercial products

1.7 Market Trends

1.8 Market Drivers for recent growth in Sustainable Packaging

1.9 Challenges for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Market overview

2.2 Types of sustainable packaging materials

2.2.1 Biodegradable and Compostable Materials

2.2.2 Paper and Fiber-Based Materials

2.2.3 Bio-Based Plastics

2.2.4 Reusable and Upcycled Materials

2.2.5 Other Materials

2.2.5.1 Edible Packaging

2.2.5.2 Cellulose-Based Films

2.2.5.3 Algae-Based Materials

2.3 Packaging lifecycle

3 MATERIALS IN SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING

3.1 Materials innovation

3.2 Active packaging

3.3 Monomaterial packaging

3.4 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

3.4.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

3.4.2 PET and other polyester polymers

3.4.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

3.4.4 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

3.4.5 Processes for bioplastics in packaging

3.4.6 End-of-life treatment of bio-based and sustainable packaging

3.5 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials

3.5.1 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

3.5.2 Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET)

3.5.3 Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT)

3.5.4 Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF)

3.5.5 Bio-PA

3.5.6 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)- Aliphatic aromatic copolyesters

3.5.7 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

3.5.8 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

3.6 Natural bio-based packaging materials

3.6.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

3.6.2 Starch-based blends

3.6.3 Cellulose

3.6.4 Protein-based bioplastics in packaging

3.6.5 Lipids and waxes for packaging

3.6.6 Seaweed-based packaging

3.6.7 Mycelium

3.6.8 Chitosan

3.6.9 Bio-naphtha

4 PACKAGING RECYCLING

4.1 Mechanical recycling

4.2 Advanced chemical recycling

4.3 Capacities

4.4 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology

4.5 Global market by recycling process 2020-2024, metric tons

4.6 Chemically recycled plastic products

4.7 Market map

4.8 Value chain

4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of advanced plastics recycling processes

4.10 Pyrolysis

4.11 Gasification

4.12 Dissolution

4.13 Depolymerisation

4.14 Other advanced chemical recycling technologies

4.14.1 Hydrothermal cracking

4.14.2 Pyrolysis with in-line reforming

4.14.3 Microwave-assisted pyrolysis

4.14.4 Plasma pyrolysis

4.14.5 Plasma gasification

4.14.6 Supercritical fluids

5 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

5.1 PAPER AND BOARD PACKAGING

5.1.1 Market overview

5.1.2 Recycled Paper and Cardboard

5.1.2.1 Post-consumer recycled (PCR) content paperboard

5.1.2.2 Kraft paper made from recycled fibers

5.1.2.3 Corrugated cardboard with high recycled content

5.1.3 FSC/PEFC Certified Virgin Fibers

5.1.3.1 Sustainably managed forest sources

5.1.3.2 Chain-of-custody certified materials

5.1.4 Alternative Fiber Sources

5.1.4.1 Bamboo-based paper and board

5.1.4.2 Agricultural waste fibers (wheat straw, sugarcane bagasse)

5.1.4.3 Hemp and flax fiber papers

5.1.5 Plastic-Free Barrier Papers

5.1.5.1 Clay-coated papers

5.1.5.2 Silicone-coated papers

5.1.5.3 Mineral oil barrier papers

5.1.6 Water-Based Coatings and Adhesives

5.1.6.1 Replacing plastic laminations with aqueous coatings

5.1.6.2 Plant-based adhesives for box construction

5.1.7 Global market size and forecast to 2035

5.1.7.1 Tonnes

5.1.7.2 Revenues

5.2 FOOD PACKAGING

5.2.1 Films and trays

5.2.2 Pouches and bags

5.2.3 Textiles and nets

5.2.4 Compostable Food Containers

5.2.5 Biodegradable Films and Wraps

5.2.6 Bio-Based Barrier Materials

5.2.7 Reusable Food Packaging Systems

5.2.8 Bioadhesives

5.2.9 Barrier coatings and films

5.2.10 Active and Smart Food Packaging

5.2.11 Antimicrobial films and agents

5.2.12 Bio-based Inks and Dyes

5.2.13 Edible films and coatings

5.2.14 Types of sustainable coatings and films in packaging

5.2.15 Global market size and forecast to 2035

5.3 FLEXIBLE PACKAGING

5.3.1 Market overview

5.3.2 Compostable Flexible Films

5.3.3 Recyclable Mono-Materials

5.3.4 Paper-Based Flexible Packaging

5.3.5 Bio-Based Films

5.3.6 Reduced Material Structures

5.3.7 Global market size and forecast to 2035

5.4 RIGID PACKAGING

5.4.1 Market overview

5.4.2 Recycled Plastic Containers

5.4.3 Bio-Based Rigid Plastics

5.4.4 Refillable/Reusable Systems

5.4.5 Alternative Materials

5.4.5.1 Mushroom packaging for protective applications

5.4.5.2 Molded pulp containers and inserts

5.4.5.3 Wood and cork containers for premium products

5.4.6 Glass and Metal Alternatives

5.4.7 Global market and forecasts to 2025

5.5 CARBON CAPTURE DERIVED MATERIALS FOR PACKAGING

6 COMPANY PROFILES (290 company profiles)

