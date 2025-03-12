ModivCare, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholders with Losses Should Contact the Law Firm for More Information

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of ModivCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV). The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities between November 3, 2022, and September 15, 2024. Investors have until March 31, 2025, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misled the market regarding the ability of its contracts to stabilize cash flow.

As the truth about ModivCare's business reached the market, the price of ModivCare's stock suffered significant declines, harming investors. For example, on September 16, 2024, before market hours, ModivCare filed a press release on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, titled "Modivcare Provides Financial Update." Therein, the Company revised its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $185-$195 million to $170-$180 million, "primarily due to NEMT segment pricing accommodations made to strategically retain and expand key customer relationships." On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.40 or nearly 10%, from $14.12 per share on September 15, 2024, to close at $12.72 per share on September 16, 2024, on unusually high trading volume.

Investor Action Steps: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until March 31, 2025, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

