BNB Chain Layer-2 Protocol IOST Launches Landmark 853M IOST Airdrop to Reward Users

SINGAPORE, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IOST , the next generation blockchain platform powering tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), is thrilled to announce that leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, Upbit, CoinCheck, BitKub, and OKJ, Bithumb, Cointrade, and Bitpoint have confirmed their support for our upcoming 852.8 million IOST token airdrop campaign. This initiative marks a significant milestone in IOST’s strategic transition from a Layer 1 blockchain to a BNB Chain Layer 2 (L2), reinforcing our commitment to growth and innovation.

To ensure wide participation, the airdrop will distribute a total of 852.8 million IOST tokens, equivalent to 4% of the new IOST supply. Eligible users must hold a minimum of 1,000 IOST tokens in their accounts on participating exchanges. The snapshot time will be announced in the near future, with distributions occurring monthly over a 48-month period. For a detailed list of eligibility and claiming details, click here .

"Our multi-exchange airdrop represents a pivotal step in IOST’s journey as we embrace the BNB Chain ecosystem. By rewarding our dedicated community and expanding our reach, we are strengthening IOST’s role in real-world asset tokenization and decentralized finance," said Blake Jeong, co-CEO of IOST. "We are grateful for the support of our exchange partners, and we look forward to welcoming more participants as we continue to evolve."

Each exchange will implement its own claiming procedure, and detailed instructions for each platform will be published separately. Additionally, the list of participating exchanges is expected to grow, with more platforms to be announced in subsequent updates. IOST holders are encouraged to review their options for participating in the airdrop to maximize their benefits. The IOST Foundation appreciates the collaboration of these major exchanges in facilitating this airdrop initiative. This distribution model ensures that our community remains actively engaged while supporting the ecosystem’s expansion as we transition to BNB Chain L2 for Real-World Assets (RWA) and PayFi applications.

About IOST

IOST is a next-generation blockchain platform designed for scalability, security, and decentralization. As a pioneer in blockchain innovation, IOST has evolved from a Layer 1 blockchain into a BNB Chain Layer 2 (L2) solution, enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of real-world asset tokenization, decentralized finance, and Web3 applications. With a global network of developers, partners, and users, IOST is committed to advancing blockchain adoption and delivering real-world utility.