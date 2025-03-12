Norton Rose Fulbright appoints Gina Shishima to Vice Chair of US Management Committee

Austin, TX, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced the appointment of Austin intellectual property partner Gina Shishima to Vice Chair of its US Management Committee. Gina succeeds New York partner Andrew Giaccia, who held this leadership position since Norton Rose Fulbright combined with Chadbourne & Parke in 2017.

In her new role, Gina will serve as the top advisor to Global and US Managing Partner Jeff Cody in leading the US legal practice, working with him to manage the firm’s daily operations and set its strategic direction. Prior to this appointment, Gina served as the firm’s US Chief Strategy and Operations Partner. She previously served as the firm’s US Head of Intellectual Property and, prior to that, the US Head of IP Transactions and Patent Prosecution. Gina is also a member of the firm’s Global Executive Committee.

Jeff Cody, who has led the US practice since 2020 and the global firm since 2023, said:

“Gina plays an integral role in the management of our firm, and this leadership position reflects her contributions. Along with advising clients as an accomplished IP lawyer, she has become invaluable to the firm as an innovative strategist and a respected leader. Andy has provided excellent counsel to me as our Vice Chair, and Gina’s collaborative relationship with me will ensure a smooth transition.”

Gina is frequently recognized for her accomplishments. Last year, she was honored with the American Bar Association’s Margaret Brent Women Lawyers of Achievement Award and as a Lawdragon Legend. She has also been named by Chambers USA and The Legal 500 US as a leading lawyer for her life sciences and patent work, by Lawdragon as one of its 500 Leading Lawyers in America and by Texas Lawyer as a Texas Trailblazer, among others.

Gina Shishima, who has practiced at the firm for 25 years, said:

“I am honored to step into the Vice Chair role at Norton Rose Fulbright, which has a longstanding tradition of ensuring the firm is operating at a level to fulfill its unwavering commitment to our clients. Andy has done an incredible job in this position, and I am eager to build on his contributions as the firm continues its tremendous growth.”

In her IP practice, Gina, who has a Ph.D. in molecular biology, provides practical and strategic solutions related to all aspects of patent law—particularly prosecution, post-grant challenges, litigation and due diligence. Her clients include public and private life sciences companies as well as hospitals and universities.

An active member of many industry and community organizations, Gina serves on the board of directors for Advancing Justice, the executive committee for the Center for Women in Law and as the co-chair of the partner network subcommittee and awards committee for the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA).

Gina is licensed to practice in Texas and New York as well as before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. She earned her law degree from the School of Law at the University of California, Berkeley, her doctorate degree from Princeton University and her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Columbia University. Gina lives in Austin, where she and her husband raised their son and twin daughters.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

