Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in March 2025

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that Jim Green, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jennifer Cote, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two investor conferences in March 2025:

The 37th Annual Roth Conference is being held on March 16-18, 2025, at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort in Dana Point, CA. On March 17 th , management will host one-on-one meetings and is scheduled for a Fireside Chat on the same day starting at 10 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). The live webcast is available on HBIO’s website at https://investor.harvardbioscience.com/events-and-presentations. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting can contact oneonone@roth.com.





The KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum is a virtual event scheduled for March 19, 2025. Management will host one-on-one meetings and is also scheduled for a Fireside Chat with Paul Knight, KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the same day starting at 3:45 p.m. ET. The live webcast is available on HBIO's website at https://investor.harvardbioscience.com/events-and-presentations. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting can contact kbcmhealthcareconferenceteam@key.com.



