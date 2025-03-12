Veea to Participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), a pioneer in hyperconverged heterogenous Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) with AI-driven cybersecurity and edge solutions, today announced that Allen Salmasi, co-founder and CEO will participate in the 37th Annual Roth Conference, which will be held on March 16-18, 2025 in Dana Point, CA.

The Company will host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting with Veea, please contact your Roth representative.

About Veea

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City with a rich history of major innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies. Veea® has unified computing, communications, edge storage and cybersecurity solutions through fully integrated cloud- and edge-managed products. Veea’s pioneering Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) product, developed from the ground up in several compact form factors, brings together the functionality typically provided for through any combination of servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices, routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi APs, IoT gateways, 4G or 5G wireless access, and Cloud Computing by means of multiple hardware, software and systems integrated and maintained by IT/OT professionals.

Veea Edge Platform™ is a cloud-managed full-stack platform designed to manage multi-vendor heterogeneous devices with a Linux server hosting VeeaWare stack to enable compute capabilities with any combination of GPUs, TPUs, and NPUs on a networking and computing mesh. VeeaHub products are hyperconverged, multi-access and multi-protocol devices that provide for control plane management of heterogeneous devices on any vMesh cluster. This leading-edge solution enables network slicing for seamless connectivity across diverse network environments with Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and advanced Software Defined Networking (SDN) with fixed-line and/or wireless WAN connection, including 5G. AI-driven cybersecurity and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) provide for a highly simplified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). Its integrated compute and storage support a virtualized software environment enabling cloud-native applications to run in Secured Docker™ containers. Veea Edge Platform provides for end-to-end cloud management of devices, applications and services. Veea Developer Portal and development tools provide for rapid development of edge applications. The combined capabilities with AI-driven intelligence enables unparalleled scalability, security, and operational efficiency for enterprises, IoT ecosystems, and next-gen AI applications.

Veea has been recognized in 2021 and 2023 by Gartner for the innovativeness and capabilities of its Edge Computing platform. Veea was named a top 10 Edge AI solution provider alongside IBM, Microsoft, AWS and others in Market Reports in its research report published in October 2023. For more information, visit veea.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan

Managing Director

dsullivan@equityny.com

Conor Rodriguez

Associate

crodriguez@equityny.com