Oportun to Present at Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT), a mission-driven financial services company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference.

Oportun’s Chief Executive Officer, Raul Vazquez, and Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer, Jonathan Coblentz, will present and participate in investor meetings at the conference. The presentation will begin at 4:00 pm ET on March 20th and can be accessed live at this link.

A link to the presentation webcast will also be accessible in the “IR calendar” section of Oportun’s Investor Relations website under “News & Events” at https://investor.oportun.com. A replay will be available for an additional 90 days via the same link following the conference.

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $19.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.4 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members save an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

Investor Contact

Dorian Hare

(650) 590-4323

ir@oportun.com

Media Contact

Michael Azzano

Cosmo PR for Oportun

michael@cosmo-pr.com

(415) 596-1978

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.