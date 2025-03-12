Solésence Launches New Investor Relations Website

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced the launch of its new investor relations website. Designed as a centralized hub and resource, beauty industry investors and partners can access financial information about the company and its innovative skin health solutions at ir.solesence.com .

The launch of the new website comes on the heels of Nanophase Technologies Corporation announcing it is rebranding to Solésence, Inc. This milestone underscores the success of the company’s beauty science platform, which has revolutionized mineral-based sun and environmental protection since 2015 and driven strategic growth since 2020.

“As we enter this next chapter for the company, we are making it easy for investors and partners to stay informed as we continue our mission to transform skin health and how everyone experiences skin protection,” said Jess Jankowski, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “This new platform reflects our dedication to these efforts and our unrelenting commitment to scientific excellence and innovation.”

The website offers comprehensive information about the company, including detailed financial reports, historic Nanophase financials and disclosures, leadership team and Board of Director profiles, the company’s news and announcements and much more.

For more information, please visit ir.solesence.com .

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (OTCQB: NANX), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains words such as “expects,” “shall,” “will,” “believes,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements in this announcement are made based on the Company’s current beliefs, known events and circumstances at the time of publication, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s results of operations, performance, and achievements to differ materially from current expectations expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following: a decision by a customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement in light of the Company’s dependence on a limited number of key customers; uncertain demand for, and acceptance of, the Company’s engineered materials, ingredients, and fully formulated products; the Company’s manufacturing capacity and product mix flexibility in light of customer demand; the Company’s limited marketing experience; changes in development and distribution relationships; the impact of competitive products and technologies; the Company’s dependence on patents and protection of proprietary information; the resolution of litigation in which the Company may become involved; the impact of any potential new government regulations that could be difficult to respond to or too costly to comply with while remaining financially viable; the ability of the Company to maintain an appropriate electronic trading venue; and other factors described in the Company’s Form 10-K filed March 28, 2024. In addition, the Company’s forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies.

Media Contact:

media@solesence.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@solesence.com

(630) 771-6736