BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - CKPT), Redfin Corporation (Nasdaq - RDFN), Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE - AMPY), Blackboxstocks Inc. (Nasdaq - BLBX)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq - CKPT)

Under the terms of the agreement, Checkpoint will be acquired by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for $4.10 per share in cash at closing and a contingent value right for up to $0.70 per share on achievement of a milestone. The investigation concerns whether the Checkpoint Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Company’s shareholders are receiving fair value for their shares.

Redfin Corporation (Nasdaq - RDFN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Redfin will be acquired by Rocket Companies (NYSE - RKT). Each share of Redfin common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.7926 shares of Rocket Companies Class A common stock (a value of approximately $12.50 per share). Upon completion of the transaction, current Rocket Companies shareholders will own approximately 95% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Redfin shareholders will own approximately 5%. The investigation concerns whether the Redfin Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE - AMPY)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Amplify will merge with Juniper Capital (“Juniper”). Amplify shareholders will retain approximately 61% of Amplify’s outstanding equity and approximately 39% will be owned by Juniper. The investigation concerns whether the Amplify Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (Nasdaq - BLBX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Blackboxstocks will be acquired by REalloys Inc. (“REalloys”). It is anticipated Blackbox’s stockholders will own approximately 7.3% of the combined company’s shares of common stock expected to be outstanding upon closing of the Merger. The investigation concerns whether the Blackboxstocks Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders.

