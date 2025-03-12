FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Reports full year Revenue up 56% with Gross Profit up 60%

Generates full year Operating Cash Flow of $45 million and Adj. Free Cash Flow of $22 million

Projecting sequential growth across Deliveries, Revenue and Adj. EBITDA for 2025

CHICAGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenues of $137.7 million, compared to revenues of $126.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 8.8% on stable railcar deliveries of 1,019, compared to 1,021 in the prior period

Gross margin of 15.3% with gross profit of $21.0 million, compared to gross margin of 9.6% with gross profit of $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023

Net income of $34.6 million, or $1.01 per share and Adjusted net income of $8.0 million, or $0.21 per share, driven by a $26.1 million non-cash adjustment on warrant liability

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up 113.8%

Ended the quarter with a backlog of 2,797 units valued at $266.5 million



Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights

Revenues of $559.4 million, up 56.2% year-over-year, on deliveries of 4,362 railcars, up 44.3% year-over-year

Gross margin of 12.0% with gross profit of $67.0 million, compared to gross margin of 11.7% with gross profit of $41.8 million in fiscal year 2023

Net loss of ($75.8) million, or ($3.12) per share and Adjusted net income of $24.5 million, or $0.15 per share, accounting for primarily non-cash items including a ($99.5) million non-cash adjustment warrant liability due to share price appreciation

Adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million in fiscal year 2023, up 113.9%

Delivered positive free cash flow and optimized balance sheet through lower cost refinancing, which is expected to result in savings of approximately $9.2 million in the first year

Entered tank car space with significant multi-year conversion order

“This was a year of strong operational performance as we executed our strategic initiatives to drive substantial profitable growth. We delivered $43 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, representing a 114% increase versus the prior year. On the commercial front, we continued to gain market share, expanded our presence in key railcar markets, and secured a multi-year tank car retrofit program, strengthening our competitive position. Additionally, we recently lowered our cost of capital through refinancing, reinforcing our financial flexibility for the future,” commented Nick Randall, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America.

Randall continued, “As we move into 2025, we are squarely focused on solidifying our position and enhancing cash generation. With a stronger market presence, an optimized capital structure, and a relentless drive for operational excellence, we are well positioned to build on our momentum. We remain committed to delivering profitable growth and driving long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook

The Company issued outlook for fiscal year 2025 as follows:

Fiscal 2025 Outlook Year-over-Year

Growth at Midpoint Railcar Deliveries 4,500 – 4,900 Railcars 7.7% Revenue $530 – $595 million 0.6% Adjusted EBITDA¹ $43 – $49 million 7.0%



1. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the adjustments that are necessary to calculate such non-GAAP measure without unreasonable effort. Material changes to any one of these items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results.

Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, commented, “2024 was a pivotal year as we generated strong cash flow and optimized our balance sheet. This transformation has allowed us to completely reservice our debt, underscoring the power of our operational execution and disciplined financial management. We are issuing 2025 revenue guidance at $530 million to $595 million. We expect railcar deliveries to be between 4,500 and 4,900, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $43 million to $49 million. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to consistently generate free cash flow, providing us with the flexibility to execute on our capital allocation priorities.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 13 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. FreightCar America invites shareholders and other interested parties to listen to its financial results conference call via the following live and recorded methods:

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a leading designer, producer and supplier of railroad freight cars, railcar parts and components. We also specialize in railcar repairs, complete railcar rebody services and railcar conversions that repurpose idled rail assets back into revenue service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements relating to our expected financial performance, financial condition, and/or future business prospects, events and/or plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, the cyclical nature of our business; adverse geopolitical, economic and market conditions, including inflation; material disruption in the movement of rail traffic for deliveries; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum; delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion; delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings; potential unexpected changes in laws, rules, and regulatory requirements, including tariffs and trade barriers (including recent United States tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed on China, Canada, Mexico and other countries and any retaliatory actions taken by such countries); and other competitive factors. The factors listed above are not exhaustive. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as we expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes measures not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EPS, Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP and may also be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these measures to the applicable most closely comparable GAAP measures, and reasons for the Company’s use of these measures, are presented in the attached pages.







FreightCar America, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except for share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 44,450 $ 40,560 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $47 and $18 respectively 12,506 6,408 VAT receivable 3,851 2,926 Inventories, net 75,281 125,022 Assets held for sale 629 — Related party asset 959 638 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,355 4,867 Total current assets 145,031 180,421 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,107 31,258 Railcars available for lease, net — 2,842 Right of use asset operating lease 2,423 2,826 Right of use asset finance lease 45,081 40,277 Other long-term assets 1,574 1,835 Total assets $ 224,216 $ 259,459 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 49,574 $ 84,417 Related party accounts payable 2,693 2,478 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 6,286 5,738 Accrued warranty 2,389 1,602 Deferred revenue 8,556 5,686 Current portion of long-term debt 2,875 29,415 Lease liability finance lease, current 1,256 1,378 Other current liabilities 7,196 6,647 Total current liabilities 80,825 137,361 Long-term debt, net of current portion 105,540 — Warrant liability 136,319 36,801 Accrued pension costs 1,073 1,046 Lease liability operating lease, long-term 2,645 3,164 Lease liability finance lease, long-term 46,678 41,273 Other long-term liabilities 1,409 2,562 Total liabilities 374,489 222,207 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series C Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 85,412 shares authorized, 0 and 85,412 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Liquidation value $0 and $95,048 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. — 83,458 Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023) — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 18,960,608 and 17,903,437 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 221 210 Additional paid-in capital 69,404 94,067 Accumulated other comprehensive income 721 2,365 Accumulated deficit (220,619 ) (142,848 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (150,273 ) (46,206 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 224,216 $ 259,459





FreightCar America, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 137,696 $ 126,604 $ 559,425 $ 358,093 Cost of sales 116,683 114,506 492,383 316,330 Gross profit 21,013 12,098 67,042 41,763 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,374 7,739 32,915 27,489 Impairment on leased railcars — 4,091 — 4,091 Gain on sale of railcars available for lease — — — (622 ) Loss on pension settlement — — — 313 Litigation settlement — — (3,214 ) — Operating income 11,639 268 37,341 10,492 Interest expense (1,035 ) (2,043 ) (6,850 ) (15,031 ) Loss on change in fair market value of Warrant Liability 26,063 (360 ) (99,518 ) (2,229 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (14,880 ) Other expense 467 (107 ) (952 ) (440 ) Loss before income taxes 37,134 (2,242 ) (69,979 ) (22,088 ) Income tax provision 2,511 614 5,838 1,501 Net loss $ 34,623 $ (2,856 ) $ (75,817 ) $ (23,589 ) Net loss per common share – basic $ 0.86 $ (0.24 ) $ (3.12 ) $ (1.18 ) Net loss per common share – diluted $ 1.01 $ (0.24 ) $ (3.12 ) $ (1.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 31,380,084 29,546,566 30,726,916 28,366,457 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 33,016,397 29,546,566 30,726,916 28,366,457





FreightCar America, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (75,817 ) $ (23,589 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,763 4,606 Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets 3,013 2,742 Loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability 99,518 2,229 Impairment on leased railcars — 4,091 Loss on pension settlement — 313 Stock-based compensation recognized 3,110 1,240 Non-cash interest expense 2,266 10,116 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 14,880 Other non-cash items, net (1,718 ) 138 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,098 ) 3,163 VAT receivable (784 ) 1,426 Inventories 54,962 (60,912 ) Accounts and contractual payables (38,365 ) 39,943 Income taxes payable, net (359 ) 245 Lease liability (3,517 ) (3,150 ) Other assets and liabilities 2,959 7,288 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 44,933 4,769 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,019 ) (12,722 ) Proceeds from sale of railcars available for lease, net of selling costs — 8,356 Net cash flows used in investing activities (5,019 ) (4,366 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs — 13,254 Redemption of preferred shares (85,412 ) — Dividends paid (27,863 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 115,000 — Deferred financing costs (6,149 ) (353 ) Borrowings on revolving line of credit 26,972 149,811 Repayments on revolving line of credit (56,387 ) (159,348 ) Employee stock settlement (40 ) (106 ) Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised — (6 ) Financing lease payments (2,145 ) (1,007 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (36,024 ) 2,245 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 3,890 2,648 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,560 37,912 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 44,450 $ 40,560 Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid $ 4,584 $ 4,951 Income taxes paid $ 5,901 $ 2,097





Non-GAAP Financial Measures FreightCar America, Inc. Reconciliation of Income (Loss) before income taxes to EBITDA(1)and Adjusted EBITDA(2) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 37,134 $ (2,242 ) $ (69,979 ) $ (22,088 ) Depreciation & Amortization 1,511 1,416 5,763 4,606 Interest Expense, net 1,035 2,043 6,850 15,031 EBITDA 39,680 1,217 (57,366 ) (2,451 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) (26,063 ) 360 99,518 2,229 Impairment on leased railcars (b) - 4,091 - 4,091 Loss on Debt Extinguishment (c) - - - 14,880 Loss on Pension Settlement (d) - - - 313 Litigation Settlement (e) - - (3,214 ) - Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease (f) - - - (622 ) Stock Based Compensation 780 716 3,110 1,240 Other, net (467 ) 107 952 440 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,930 $ 6,491 $ 43,000 $ 20,120 (1) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies. (2) Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges: (a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability. (b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. (c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. (d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement. (e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars. (f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FreightCar America, Inc. Reconciliation of Net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss)(1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 34,623 $ (2,856 ) $ (75,817 ) $ (23,589 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) (26,063 ) 360 99,518 2,229 Impairment on leased railcars (b) - 4,091 - 4,091 Loss on Debt Extinguishment (c) - - - 14,880 Loss on Pension Settlement (d) - - - 313 Litigation Settlement (e) - - (3,214 ) - Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease (f) - - - (622 ) Stock Based Compensation 780 716 3,110 1,240 Other, net (467 ) 107 952 440 Total non-GAAP adjustments (25,750 ) 5,274 100,366 22,571 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments (g) (906 ) (686 ) - - Adjusted net income (loss) $ 7,967 $ 1,732 $ 24,549 $ (1,018 ) (1) Adjusted net income (loss) represents net (loss) income before the following charges: a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability. b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement. e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars. f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet. g) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation. We believe that Adjusted net income (loss) is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net income (loss) is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net income (loss) in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net income (loss) is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FreightCar America, Inc. Reconciliation of EPS and Adjusted EPS(1) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 EPS $ 1.01 $ (0.24 ) $ (3.12 ) $ (1.18 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant (a) (0.79 ) 0.01 3.24 0.08 Impairment on leased railcars (b) - 0.14 - 0.14 Loss on Debt Extinguishment (c) - - - 0.52 Loss on Pension Settlement (d) - - - 0.01 Litigation Settlement (e) - - (0.10 ) - Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease (f) - - - (0.02 ) Stock Based Compensation 0.02 0.02 0.10 0.04 Other, net (0.01 ) - 0.03 0.02 Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share (0.78 ) 0.17 3.27 0.79 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share (g) (0.02 ) (0.09 ) - - Adjusted EPS $ 0.21 $ (0.16 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.78 ) (1) Adjusted EPS represents basic and diluted EPS before the following charges: a) This adjustment removes the non-cash expense (income) associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability. b) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. c) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. d) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on pension settlement. e) During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a litigation settlement related to a dispute with a former lessee of our railcars. f) During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a gain on sale of railcars available for lease related to its leased railcar fleet. g) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of the presented adjustments on the Company's income tax provision calculation. We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.



