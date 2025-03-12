Canon U.S.A., Inc. Photography Tutorial Kicks Off Next Installment of the Future Authors Project at Eastport-South Manor High School

Melville, NY, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, has launched the latest iteration of its Future Authors Project with students from the Creative Writing class at Eastport-South Manor High School in Manorville, NY. This educational workshop, supported by Canon, helps students develop their creative writing skills while gaining insight into the process of becoming a professional author.

Throughout the program, students will write and compile a collection of stories, which will be illustrated by their own photographs taken with Canon cameras. Once completed, Canon will print and bind the book, which will then be signed by the students and distributed to their families and friends. This process gives students the unique opportunity to experience the full publishing journey firsthand.

The photography tutorial was held on February 25 at the high school, where Canon senior tech specialist Brandon Chin introduced students to the fundamentals of professional photography. He covered key concepts such as the rule of thirds, composition techniques, and essential camera functions like zoom, focus, and f-stop settings. Chin also guided students through the process of reviewing and editing their photos, preparing them for inclusion in the final book.

"By equipping students with the tools and resources they need to bring their ideas to life, we are fostering confidence, creativity, and a lifelong passion for learning," said Lalaena Alfredsson, K-12 Director of ELA. "We believe in the transformative power of storytelling and the importance of nurturing young creative minds. We’re excited to see how the Future Authors Project will empower our students, allowing them to showcase their potential and demonstrate what they can achieve when given the right tools and guidance to succeed."

First offered in partnership with the School District of Palm Beach County, FL in 2006, and expanded to Jericho School District, NY in 2017, the Future Authors Project is an initiative that offers select high school students a hands-on look at the writing process—from idea conception and drafting to editing and publication. This year marks the inaugural participation of the Eastport-South Manor School District in the program. As part of the project, students use Canon imaging equipment to capture vivid photographs to accompany their written work. Their stories and photographs are combined into a book, with each student earning a published author credit.

This initiative reflects Canon’s commitment to educational programming and its ongoing efforts to invest in local communities, inspiring the next generation of student-artists and storytellers, and is a testament to Canon’s ongoing commitment to educational programming and its dedication to investing in the next generation of creators. Through this collaboration, Canon continues to inspire young minds, empowering them to explore and develop their creative talents.

“Canon is proud to support creative and educational initiatives like the Future Authors Project, which encourages students to develop their skills as both writers and visual storytellers,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, executive vice president, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Through this program, we aim to inspire the next generation of artists and authors by providing them with the tools and resources necessary to bring their stories to life. We look forward to seeing the innovative works these students will produce and the lasting impact this experience will have on their futures.”

For more information about Canon’s corporate and social responsibility initiatives, particularly how the company is investing in art and education programs, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/art-education.

