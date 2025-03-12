OKLAHOMA CITY, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Community Care Alliance for data breach. Community Care Alliance recently announced that it experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network between July 1 and July 5, 2024. As a result, Community Care Alliance immediately launched an investigation into the incident determining that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Community Care Alliance network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. Community Care Alliance posted notice of the data breach to their website. According to the notice, Community Care Alliance began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Name

Social Security number

Date of birth

Driver’s license number

Medical information, such as diagnosis/condition, lab results, medications, patient ID number, provider name, and treatment information

Health insurance information

Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, Community Care Alliance is a non-profit organization focused on helping people challenged by mental health and addictions, basic needs, trauma, housing, education and employment. Community Care Alliance has 10 locations in Rhode Island.

