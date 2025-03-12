Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Shareholders with Large Losses are Encouraged to Contact Robbins LLP for Information About the Securities Class Action Against RKLB

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) securities between November 12, 2024 and February 25, 2025. Rocket Lab is a space company which provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Misled Investors About its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests were significantly delayed; (2) a critical potable water problem was not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026, which delayed preparation of the launch pad; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk that Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket would not launch in mid-2025; (4) Neutron’s only contract was made at a discount with an unreliable partner; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

When the truth was revealed on February 25, 2025, Rocket Lab’s stock price fell $2.21, or 9.8%, to close at $20.28 per share.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by April 28, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

