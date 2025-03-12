Marvai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. Shareholders with Large Losses are Encouraged to Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against MRVI

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) securities between August 7, 2024 and February 24, 2025. Maravai is a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) Intentionally Recorded Unearned Revenues

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Maravai lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (2) as a result, the Company inaccurately recognized revenue on certain transactions during fiscal 2024; (3) its goodwill was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 25, 2025, Maravai revealed it identified an error in revenue recognition and "a material weakness in its internal controls over revenue recognition. On this news, the price of the Company's stock fell over 21% to close at $3.14 per share on February 25, 2025.

Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their papers with the court by May 5, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

