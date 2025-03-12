Wintrust Recognized with 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards in Middle Market Banking

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WTFC) has been awarded 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank Awards for Middle Market Banking by Crisil Coalition Greenwich, marking the company’s 10th consecutive year of recognition. This achievement represents the highest number of Coalition Greenwich awards ever earned by Wintrust, including 10 national awards and four regional awards in the Midwest.

These prestigious awards are based on interviews with over 25,000 executives nationwide, evaluating over 500 financial institutions on key performance metrics such as customer satisfaction, trust, and product capabilities.

Wintrust’s 2025 Coalition Greenwich Recognition:

National Awards:

Best Bank – Values Long-Term Relationships

Best Bank – Customer Service

Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM

Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management

Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction

Best Bank – Ease of Making Payments

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend

Best Bank – Ease of Doing Business

Best Bank – Product Capabilities in Cash Management

Best Bank – Trust

Regional (Midwest) Awards:

Best Bank – Satisfaction in Cash Management

Best Bank – Likelihood to Recommend

Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction

Best Bank – Satisfaction with RM

Wintrust’s Treasury Management services were notably recognized, earning three awards in Cash Management at both national and regional levels. The company also received the distinguished Best Bank – Overall Satisfaction award in both categories, demonstrating its strong client relationships and commitment to excellence.

“I am so proud of our 14 Coalition Greenwich Best Bank awards, a new record for Wintrust,” said Paul Carlisle, chief operating officer and market head of Wintrust Commercial Banking. “This accomplishment reflects all Wintrust employees’ dedication to excellent client service. Our value proposition for commercial clients has always been the products, capabilities, and expertise of a big bank combined with the high-quality service, personal integrity, and relationship focus of a true community bank. These Best Bank awards demonstrate that we ‘walk the talk’ in the eyes of our customers.”

This recognition reaffirms Wintrust’s dedication to delivering superior banking experiences for middle-market businesses. The company remains committed to providing innovative financial solutions, high-touch relationship management, and a community-focused approach that sets it apart from competitors.

The Coalition Greenwich 2025 Best Bank Awards add to a growing list of industry accolades for Wintrust, including:

2024 Top Workplaces USA by USA TODAY

The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Award for the eighth consecutive year

Wintrust Community Banks ranked highest for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in Illinois in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year1



These achievements reflect Wintrust’s commitment to delivering outstanding service to its clients and fostering a strong workplace culture.

For more information about Wintrust and its commercial banking services, please visit https://www.wintrustbank.com/commercial/financing/commercial-banking.html.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with $64.9 billion in assets whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Guided by its “Different Approach, Better Results®” philosophy, Wintrust offers the sophisticated resources of a large bank while providing a community banking experience to each customer. Wintrust operates more than 200 retail banking locations through 16 community bank subsidiaries in the greater Chicago, southern Wisconsin, west Michigan, northwest Indiana, and southwest Florida market areas. In addition, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units, providing residential mortgage origination, wealth management, commercial and life insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing/outsourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges. For more information, please visit wintrust.com.

1. J.D. Power. Wintrust Community Banks received the highest score in Illinois in the J.D. Power 2022 – 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction with their primary bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

