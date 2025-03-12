Swiss Water Reports Year End and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX:SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the Company”), a leading specialty coffee company and premium chemical free coffee decaffeinator, today reported financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $173.1 million, an increase of 4% over the prior year;

Gross Profit of $26.2 million, an increase of 39% over prior year;

Net Income of $1.3 million, an increase of 340% over prior year;

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million, an increase of 7% over the prior year;

Volumes for the year are up slightly;

Operating cost efficiencies from consolidated production;

The NY’C’ coffee futures price for Arabica coffee remained volatile during the year, peaking at US$3.36/lb in December. In 2024, the NY’C’ averaged US$2.35/lb, compared to an average of US$1.72/lb in 2023, an increase of 37%. Spot availability of coffees remains very low and pressure on the futures market continues.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue of $49.2 million, an increase of 19% over Q4 2023;

Gross Profit of $7.0 million, an increase of 1% over Q4 2023;

Net Income of $2.0 million, an increase of 109% over prior year;

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million, a slight decrease of 2% over Q4 2023;

Full repayment of $15.9 million Mill Road debenture with warrants;

Q4 2024 volumes were stronger than anticipated. However, they were marginally lower than Q4 2023, which included higher than normal volumes as a backlog of orders which had accumulated during the transition to the Company’s new facility were processed and shipped.

"2024 was a pivotal year for Swiss Water, one of transformation and resilience. Despite persistent volatility in global coffee markets, we are pleased to report solid results that underscore the effectiveness of our strategic approach and the trust of our customers. The consolidation of our production into our new Delta facility has positioned us for enhanced operational efficiency and sustainable long-term growth,” said Frank Dennis, CEO of Swiss Water. “Our reputation for premium quality decaffeinated coffee, combined with our strategic inventory positioning, enabled us to meet our customers' needs during a challenging market environment. By maintaining a strong balance sheet, we preserved inventory in critical locations, ensuring roasters could access our high-quality coffee with immediate availability. In the fourth quarter, we further fortified our financial position by retiring a significant debt obligation to Mill Road Capital LLC, which meaningfully expands our strategic and financial flexibility. As we look forward, we remain steadfastly committed to creating value for our customers and stakeholders, by confidently navigating the dynamic global coffee landscape."

Summary of Financial Results

In C$ ‘000s except per share amounts



3 months ended December 31 12 months ended December 31 2024 2023 $

Change %

Change 2024 2023 $

Change %

Change Revenue 49,249 41,237 8,012 19% 173,129 166,277 6,852 4% Cost of sales (42,275) (34,321) (7,954) 23% (146,939) (147,479) 540 0% Gross profit 6,974 6,916 58 1% 26,190 18,798 7,392 39% Operating expenses (3,811) (3,544) (267) 8% (15,135) (13,168) (1,967) 15% Operating income 3,163 3,372 (209) -6% 11,055 5,630 5,425 96% Non operating or other (299) (1,981) 1,682 85% (8,744) (6,162) (2,582) 42% Income tax recovery (expenses) (851) (430) (421) 98% (1,042) 4 (1,046) -100% Net income (loss) 2,013 961 1,052 109% 1,269 (528) 1,797 340% Adjusted EBITDA1 4,885 5,008 (123) -2% 14,318 13,354 964 7% Net income (loss) per share – basic 0.21 0.10 0.13 (0.06) Net income (loss) per share - diluted2 0.21 0.10 0.13 (0.06)



Adjusted EBITDA

Swiss Water defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, depreciation, amortization, impairments, share-based compensation, gains/losses on foreign exchange, gains/losses on disposal of property and capital equipment, fair value adjustments on embedded options, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustment for the impact of IFRS 16 - Leases, and provision for income taxes and other non-cash gains related to a remeasurement of asset retirement obligation. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA also excludes unrealized gains and losses on the undesignated portion of foreign exchange forward contracts.

The reconciliation of net income, an IFRS measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

In C$ ‘000s 3 months ended December 31 12 months ended December 31 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) for the period $ 2,013 $ 961 $ 1,269 $ (528) Income tax (recovery) expense 851 430 1,042 (4) Income (loss) before tax $ 2,864 $ 1,391 $ 2,311 $ (532) Finance income (334) (492) (1,749) (1,629) Finance expense 1,865 2,326 8,740 8,265 Depreciation & amortization 1,617 1,752 6,777 9,188 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange forward contracts (34) 38 (71) 127 Fair value (gain) loss on the embedded option 315 126 979 (76) Other gains - - - (175) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange (1,070) 377 (1,387) 234 Share-based compensation 302 130 1,277 597 Impact of IFRS 16 - Leases (640) (640) (2,559) (2,645) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,885 $ 5,008 $ 14,318 $ 13,354



Call Details

A conference call to discuss Swiss Water’s recent financial results will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 1:00 pm Pacific (4:00 pm Eastern). To access the conference call, please dial:

1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or

(toll-free) or 1-973-528-0011 (international);

(international); Listeners will be prompted to provide an access code: 714346. If a listener does not have this code, they can reference the Company name as an alternative passcode.



A replay will be available through March 27, 2025, at

1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or

1-919-882-2331 (international); replay passcode: 52072

A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.’s recent financial results is provided in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+ and Swiss Water’s website (investor.swisswater.com).

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium chemical free coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents, such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

