Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against RH (RH) on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against RH (“RH” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RH). The investigation concerns whether RH and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On January 24, 2025, Hunterbrook Media published a report alleging, among other things, that RH may be “running out of money,” stating that “an analysis of the last 20 quarters show RH has consistently failed to meet expectations, with a cumulative $1.4 billion shortfall in free cash flow” and that “RH’s latest narrative of rapid, imminent growth appears to be unsubstantiated as well.” On this news, the price of RH shares declined by $15.72 per share, from $434.46 per share on January 23, 2025, to close at $418.74 on January 24, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RH securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



