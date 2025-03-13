Amaran Biotech Wins Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Award 2025

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New-generation Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Amaran Biotech has been awarded the prestigious “Bioprocessing Excellence in Taiwan” honor at the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards 2025 ceremony, hosted by renowned consulting firm IMAPAC in Singapore on March 12.

Established in 2017, the Asia-Pacific Biopharma Excellence Awards recognize outstanding achievements in bioprocessing, logistics, supply chain management, antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), and clinical trials experts, organizations and technologies across Asia. The awards aim to foster the advancement of the biopharmaceutical industry. Amaran Biotech’s high-purity AB-801 adjuvant, produced through its innovative bioprocessing technology, triumphed after a process including nomination, shortlisting, and public voting.

An adjuvant is key component added to vaccines to enhance the body’s immune response, boosting vaccine efficacy while reducing the required dosage per shot. Amaran Biotech’s AB-801 offers application capabilities comparable to the globally recognized adjuvant QS-21, which is derived from the soap bark tree (Quillaja saponaria) native to Chile, Bolivia, and Peru. Saponin-based adjuvants have been utilized in several vaccines, including Shingrix® by GSK for shingles and the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Tessie Che, Chairperson and General Manager of Amaran Biotech, stated: “AB-801 is a GMP-grade QS-21 adjuvant, and we are one of the few CDMOs worldwide capable of manufacturing this product. This honor recognizes our team's dedication and hard work. We will continue to enhance our technologies to deliver high-quality bioprocessing solutions to global clients.” Currently, AB-801 is supplied to a leading pharmaceutical company worldwide, and has been adopted by research institutions and universities across Europe, North America, China, and Japan, as well as vaccine research organizations and manufacturers in China and India. Moving forward, Amaran Biotech will further expand its production capacity and ensure sustainable supply to serve more international clients and drive the global biotech industry forward.





About Amaran Biotech

Amaran Biotech is a CDMO specializing in drug process development, analytical services and cGMP manufacturing of high-value biopharmaceuticals. Amaran Biotech’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is in the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park and has been granted the PIC/S GMP certification from the TFDA since 2017. The company has also been audited and fully qualified by the regulatory agencies and third-party auditors from the USA and the EU. For more information, visit www.amaranbiotech.com

Media Contact: Doreen Lin doreen.lin@amaranbiotech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d0faf8b-ec8a-4f17-903d-30888555035f