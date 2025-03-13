WeRide Launches Commercial Robotaxi Service in Beijing’s Core Urban Area for the First Time at Beijing South Railway Station

BEIJING, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (Nasdaq: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, today announced that the company has officially received the permit to conduct commercial Robotaxi ride-hailing services between the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA) and Beijing South Railway Station.

This milestone marks the first commercial Robotaxi operation covering Beijing’s core urban area. With this development, WeRide’s commercial Robotaxi operational area in Beijing has surpassed 600 square kilometers — roughly equivalent to the total area of the six main districts of downtown Shanghai.

Starting from today, passengers can download the "WeRide Go" App to easily book a WeRide's Robotaxi with just one tap.

Beijing South Railway Station is one of the largest high-speed railway stations in Asia and one of China’s busiest rail hubs. It serves as the departure and arrival terminal for high-speed trains on the Beijing-Shanghai Railway, Beijing-Shanghai High-Speed Railway, and Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway heading to East China. During peak periods, it handles over 150,000 passengers per day.

The approval for commercial operations at Beijing South Railway Station validates the reliability and safety of WeRide's Robotaxi, showing that it can seamlessly handle complex and high-density traffic hub scenarios involving both pedestrian and vehicle flow.

As the world’s first publicly listed Robotaxi company, WeRide has been a first mover and leader in the Robotaxi sector, with regular Robotaxi operations already launched in nearly 10 cities worldwide, including Guangzhou, Beijing, Nanjing, Ordos, Suzhou, Abu Dhabi, and Zurich. In December 2024, WeRide partnered with Uber to launch the largest Robotaxi fleet in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi. This latest breakthrough in Beijing's core urban area marks another significant step toward large-scale commercialization of WeRide's Robotaxi services.

Looking ahead, WeRide will continue to expand the service area of its Robotaxi operations in Beijing, unlocking more scenarios at airports and high-speed railway stations, and replicate its successful business models and experiences in more overseas markets, driving the commercialization of Robotaxi on a global scale.

