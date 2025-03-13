CROCS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Crocs, Inc. - CROX

NEW ORLEANS, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 24, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Crocs, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CROX), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 3, 2022, and October 28 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.

Crocs investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-crox-1/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Crocs and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

In February 2022, the Company completed its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a footwear brand focusing on casual, comfortable, and lightweight footwear. On October 29, 2024, the Company reported its financial results for 3Q 2024, disclosing that HEYDUDE revenues fell below the Company’s expectations and that “HEYDUDE’s recent performance and the current operating environment are signaling it will take longer than we had initially planned for the business to turn the corner” due to “excess inventories in the market,” among other things. On this news, the price of Crocs common stock declined $26.47 per share, or approximately 19.2%, from a close of $138.05 per share on October 28, 2024, to close at $111.58 per share on October 29, 2024.

The case is Carretta v. Crocs, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00096.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.