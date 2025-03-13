Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 13, 2025

Dassault Systèmes announces the launch of its new employee shareholding program

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces the launch of its new employee shareholding program, by way of a capital increase, reserved for employees, of up to 7 million shares, planned on June 27, 2025.

This third edition will be rolled out in 24 countries, reaching nearly all Dassault Systèmes employees. This program, which has the Board of Directors’ full support, demonstrates the Group’s commitment to ensuring that its employees are closely involved in its development and benefit from the value they help create on a daily basis.

Pascal Daloz, Dassault Systèmes’ Chief Executive Officer commented:

“At Dassault Systèmes, we have an inclusive and long-term approach to growth: it is about bringing people together to change the lives of consumers, citizens and patients. We have set our strategic horizon for the next 20 years – we call it the Generative Economy and it will be catalyzed by the 3D UNIV+RSES that we create with our customers. TOGETHER, our employee shareholding plan, is part of our ongoing strategy to empower our employees and give them the opportunity to benefit from the company’s long-term growth.”

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

Disclaimer

The company's capital increase reserved for employees will only be conducted in jurisdictions where it has been registered or notified with the relevant local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the relevant local authorities, or considering an exemption from the requirement to prepare a prospectus or to register or announce the offering. More generally, the offering will only be conducted in countries where all required registration procedures and/or notifications have been carried out and the necessary authorizations have been obtained.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy Dassault Systèmes shares in any country or territory.

APPENDIX

Main terms of the offering

Beneficiaries of the offering: the beneficiaries are eligible employees and corporate officers of Dassault Systèmes Group companies, members of a company savings plan (PEE - Plan d’Epargne d’Entreprise) or of the international group savings plan, as well as retirees with assets within a PEE.

the beneficiaries are eligible employees and corporate officers of Dassault Systèmes Group companies, members of a company savings plan (PEE - Plan d’Epargne d’Entreprise) or of the international group savings plan, as well as retirees with assets within a PEE. Subscription price: it will represent 85% of the Reference Price which is equal to the weighted average of the Dassault Systèmes share price during the 20 trading days from April 15, 2025 to May 15, 2025.

it will represent 85% of the Reference Price which is equal to the weighted average of the Dassault Systèmes share price during the 20 trading days from April 15, 2025 to May 15, 2025. Subscription and holding terms and conditions: the shares will either be subscribed in registered form or through an FCPE (Fonds Commun de Placement d’Entreprise), in accordance with applicable regulatory and/or tax legislation in the various countries of residence of the beneficiaries of the offering; the corresponding shares or FCPE units must be held for a maximum period of five years in France and three years outside France, except in the event of an authorized early release.

the shares will either be subscribed in registered form or through an FCPE (Fonds Commun de Placement d’Entreprise), in accordance with applicable regulatory and/or tax legislation in the various countries of residence of the beneficiaries of the offering; the corresponding shares or FCPE units must be held for a maximum period of five years in France and three years outside France, except in the event of an authorized early release. Subscription formula: the offering will consist of a unique subscription formula with a leverage effect and secured in order to guarantee the subscription of the employees, with, in certain countries, a financial mechanism comparable to this formula.

the offering will consist of a unique subscription formula with a leverage effect and secured in order to guarantee the subscription of the employees, with, in certain countries, a financial mechanism comparable to this formula. Exercise of voting rights: when the shares are subscribed to, then held through an FCPE, voting rights attached to these shares will be exercised by the FCPE Supervisory Board; when the shares are held in registered form, voting rights will be exercised individually by the employees concerned.

when the shares are subscribed to, then held through an FCPE, voting rights attached to these shares will be exercised by the FCPE Supervisory Board; when the shares are held in registered form, voting rights will be exercised individually by the employees concerned. Hedging operations: the implementation of this leveraged subscription formula may lead to hedging operations by CACIB (Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank) as of the beginning of the fixing period of the Reference Price, and over the course of the operation.

Indicative calendar of the offering

Reservation period: from March 27, 2025 to April 10, 2025 (inclusive)

Fixing of the Reference Price and the Subscription Price: May 16, 2025

Subscription/withdrawal period: from May 20, 2025 to May 22, 2025 (inclusive)

Settlement-delivery of the offering: June 27, 2025

Contact for the beneficiaries of the offering

For all questions regarding this offering, the beneficiaries may contact their Human Resources manager and/or any other person as specified in the documents provided to the beneficiaries.

