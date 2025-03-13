Avextra Unveils Promising Study Results at Major Pain Congress

New Data Highlights Superior Efficacy and Tolerability of Avextra 10/10 in Treating Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathic Pain

Bensheim, Germany – 13 March 2025 – At its annual congress in Frankfurt, Germany, this week, researchers from the German Pain Association will be presenting the results of the retrospective register study OCEAN-R, supported by Avextra Pharma, a pioneering German biotech focused on the research and development of Cannabis-Based Medicines (CBMs).

The OCEAN-R study showcases the efficacy and safety of Avextra 10/10, a balanced ratio 1:1 THC/CBD extract, in addressing Chemotherapy-Induced Neuropathic Pain (CINP).

OCEAN- R (CannabinOid extract for ChEmotherApie-induced neuropathic paiN)

A significant number of cancer patients experience CINP, which often begins during treatment as numbness in the limbs and can progress into debilitating pain. As one of the most challenging side effects of chemotherapy, CINP remains difficult to manage, with up to 70% of patients finding little to no relief from conventional treatments.

The OCEAN-R study results reveal that Avextra’s extract offers a significantly improved therapeutic outcome compared to patients receiving standard guideline treatment for CINP.

Study Overview

The OCEAN-R study employed a retrospective propensity score-matched analysis of 12-week routine data from the Database PraxisRegister Schmerz, comparing the outcomes of 442 patients treated with either Avextra 10/10 or non-cannabis-based analgesic medications, including low and high potency opioids, antidepressants, and antiepileptics.

The study’s primary endpoint evaluated clinically relevant improvements in pain intensity, quality-of-life metrics, and treatment tolerability. Key findings include:

Significant Pain Reduction: Patients treated with Avextra's balanced THC/CBD extract experienced a greater reduction in pain intensity compared to those receiving non-cannabis-based medications.

Improved Quality of Life : The treatment group reported notable improvements in pain-related impairments and sleep quality.

: The treatment group reported notable improvements in pain-related impairments and sleep quality. Enhanced Tolerability: Treatment discontinuation due to adverse events was significantly lower in the Avextra 10/10 group (9.5%) compared to the (no cannabis treatment) group.

Dr. Michael A. Überall, the lead researcher of the study stated, “The OCEAN-R study provides compelling evidence for patients suffering from chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain. It shows that the Avextra product is a valuable addition to the treatment landscape for this challenging condition.” Dr. Überall, Vice President of the German Pain Association, is a leading authority in cannabis-based medicines pain management with an extensive body of published research in the field.

“This work demonstrates the commitment of the German Pain Association (DGS) to advancing robust clinical evidence to support cannabis-based medicines as a viable pain treatment option and in addressing unmet patient need in this underserved community. We look forward to continuing our work with Avextra and other partners to further explore and validate these important treatment options,” said Dr. Richard Ibrahim, President of the Association.

In addition to the OCEAN-R study, Dr. Ibrahim, principal investigator of the IMPACT study, will present its findings at the German Pain and Palliative Care Days. Further details on IMPACT will be published separately.

"The OCEAN-R study is a game-changer for pain management. Avextra 10/10 not only outperforms conventional therapies in efficacy and tolerability but also enhances patients' quality of life while drastically reducing the need for opioids. This is a breakthrough for patients who deserve better options." said Bernhard Babel, CEO of Avextra.



About Avextra AG

Avextra is one of Europe’s leading vertically integrated medical cannabis operators focused on the development and production of regulator-approved medicines. Founded in 2019 and based out of Germany, the company works in close collaboration with doctors and pharmacists and researchers to develop and produce innovative cannabis-based medicines. Avextra controls the entire value chain – from cultivation in Portugal to EU-GMP certified extraction and manufacturing in Germany. Avextra operates across continental Europe through an expansive distribution network of multiple channels and strategically developed assets for these key markets.

Learn more at avextra.com and stay up to date at LinkedIn: LinkedIn.com/company/avextra-ag/

