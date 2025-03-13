Copper Mountain Technologies Expands U.S. Production, Strengthening Indiana’s Advanced Manufacturing Sector

INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT), a leader in radio frequency (RF) test and measurement solutions, has successfully transitioned its manufacturing operations to Indiana, reinforcing its commitment to domestic production and supply chain reliability.

The company’s decision to move production from overseas was driven by a need for greater flexibility, improved lead times, and more streamlined logistics. For years, the company had depended on manufacturing partners overseas for the production of its vector network analyzers (VNAs). However, with increasing global supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical instability, and unpredictable shipping delays, it was evident that a new strategy was needed.

Copper Mountain Technologies decided that bringing manufacturing closer to home would not only provide better control over production timelines and quality assurance but also create new economic opportunities for Indiana’s growing tech and manufacturing sector. With the support of Indiana-based manufacturers and state economic programs, CMT has established a more resilient, efficient, and collaborative manufacturing process.

Improving U.S. Production Through Local Partnerships

CMT’s reshoring initiative wouldn’t have been possible without key manufacturing partners in Indiana, who have been instrumental in optimizing production and maintaining high-quality standards. Among these valued manufacturing partners are:

Divsys (ICAPE Group) - Indianapolis, IN A leader in PCB (printed circuit board) fabrication and assembly, Divsys has been instrumental in ensuring CMT’s high-performance RF components are assembled to precise specifications. By working with a local supplier, CMT has been able to improve turnaround times and eliminate the risks associated with long-distance supply chains.

Stephen Gould - Whitestown, IN Specializes in custom, protective packaging for sensitive electronic instruments, ensuring that CMT’s products arrive safely to its customers worldwide. Provides flexibility in packaging designs, allowing for quick adjustments and continuous improvements based on evolving product needs.

Estes Design and Manufacturing - Indianapolis, IN Responsible for fabricating metal enclosures and housings for CMT’s VNAs. Close collaboration has allowed both companies to optimize designs before mass production, ensuring durability and efficiency.

LaserScribe - Indianapolis, IN Provides laser engraving for component labeling and branding, ensuring high precision and long-lasting results.

Eagle Magnetic Company, Inc. - Crawfordsville, IN Specializes in powder coating services, which adds a protective finish to CMT’s instruments, making them more durable and resistant to environmental wear.





Collaborating with local manufacturing partners has made the entire process more efficient and adaptable to customer needs. Now, the company can meet with other companies in person, discuss production details face-to-face, and quickly implement changes.

Navigating International Challenges While Strengthening Supply Chains

Copper Mountain Technologies’ reshoring efforts were also partly a result of global events that directly impacted its operations. Before 2022, CMT worked with an engineering team and a contract manufacturer in Russia. However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the company made an immediate decision to relocate both its engineering and production operations.

As part of this transition, it established CMT Europe in Paphos, Cyprus, which now houses an R&D office and service center. This has ensured localized support for European, Middle Eastern, and Asia-Pacific customers, making service and repairs more accessible. The company also rebuilt its supply chain, working with manufacturing partners in the U.S., Israel, South Korea, and Cyprus to ensure consistent production.

State Support Paves the Way for Expansion and Job Creation

Copper Mountain Technologies’ decision to bring its manufacturing to Indiana has been backed by state economic development programs that help companies grow, hire more workers, and modernize their operations. These programs are designed to support manufacturers that want to improve efficiency, adopt the latest technology, and expand their workforce.

In 2023, Copper Mountain Technologies was awarded a Manufacturing Readiness Grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), with funding provided by Conexus Indiana. This grant helps Indiana manufacturers upgrade their technology and improve production capabilities. Thanks to this support, CMT has been able to refine its assembly process, introduce new production methods, and better meet customer demand.

The company has also been approved for the IEDC’s Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) Program. This initiative provides tax incentives to businesses that create new jobs. The program offers flexibility in workforce planning, allowing the company to scale efficiently without compromising performance or customer support.

“We are thankful to the IEDC and Conexus for aiding us in our efforts to continue our growth within the manufacturing industry here in Indiana,” said Irena Goloschokin, CEO of Copper Mountain Technologies.

CMT’s commitment to engineering excellence and customer-driven innovation is reflected in its:

ISO 9001-2015 certification for quality management

ISO/IEC 17025 (2005) accreditation for its calibration labs in Indianapolis and Cyprus

The company has also been recognized with several industry awards, including:

2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

2017 Global USB VNA Product Leadership Award

2015 Global Leadership in Innovation Award



Advancing RF Test and Measurement Capabilities

Copper Mountain Technologies is known for its high-performance RF (radio frequency) test and measurement solutions. The company supplies vector network analyzers (VNAs) to engineers and researchers in nearly 100 countries, serving industries like telecommunications, aerospace, defense, materials science, and medical technology.

Unlike traditional RF measurement tools, CMT’s USB-based VNAs separate the measurement module from the processing interface, giving engineers greater flexibility in their testing setup. With this approach, users can:

Run CMT’s measurement software on external PCs, tablets, or laptops, allowing them to take advantage of faster processing power and larger displays.

Reduce overall costs since they don’t have to invest in built-in computer hardware within the analyzer itself.

Easily integrate VNAs into modern workspaces and automated testing systems, improving efficiency and scalability.



By shifting a significant portion of its instrument manufacturing to Indiana, CMT has been able to streamline production, improve quality control, and speed up delivery to customers around the world.

Investing in Indiana’s Manufacturing and Technology Community

Beyond moving production to Indiana, Copper Mountain Technologies is dedicated to supporting the state’s manufacturing and technology sectors. In 2023, the company became a Conexus Indiana Advanced Industries Council Partner, joining other manufacturers and technology leaders to drive innovation and economic growth.

Indiana’s support for manufacturers through targeted incentives and workforce development programs has helped CMT successfully expand its operations. By bringing manufacturing back to the U.S., growing its workforce, and working alongside local industry leaders, Copper Mountain Technologies is not only helping to build Indiana’s reputation as a leader in high-tech manufacturing but also contributing to the state’s long-term economic success and sustainability.

About Copper Mountain Technologies:

Copper Mountain Technologies was founded on the idea that RF test and measurement solutions should be accessible, adaptable, and affordable. The company revolutionized vector network analyzers (VNAs) by developing USB-based models that offer lab-grade accuracy with enhanced flexibility and cost efficiency.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, CMT operates an R&D office and service center in Cyprus and maintains sales offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. Its technology serves engineers in nearly 100 countries across industries such as telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and scientific research.

For more information, visit coppermountaintech.com .

Media Contact:

Rebecca Wilson

Director of Marketing, Copper Mountain Technologies

1.317.222.5400

rebecca.w@coppermountaintech.com

https://coppermountaintech.com/