Erste Group initiated coverage of Ignitis Group’s stock

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces that Erste Group Bank AG (hereinafter – Erste Group), an Austrian financial service provider with leading positions in Central and Eastern Europe, has initiated sponsored research of the Group’s stock and published the initiation report.

Its research includes insights on the Group’s performance, potential, estimates and valuation. The initiation report and subsequent updates will be publicly available on the Group’s website.

“As the largest issuer in the Baltics, we remain committed to providing our investors with high-quality, objective analysis of the Group’s performance and prospects. The coverage by Erste Group’s research house will further enhance our existing coverage and visibility among investors,” says Jonas Rimavičius, CFO at the Group.

In addition to the initiated coverage, the recommendations and consensus of other equity research analysts who cover the Group’s stock can be found here.

Legal notice:

Sponsored research by Erste Group provides high-quality analysis while maintaining objectivity and a professional view. As it is available to all market participants, it enables market awareness, particularly to the benefit of retail investors. Research reports are prepared based on publicly available information and are provided for information purposes only. They should not be used or relied upon as an advice to make investment decisions in the Group’s securities. The responsibility related to investment decisions lies with the investors.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Marius Zelenius

+370 613 03633

marius.zelenius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt