Acclaimed Swiss Law Firm Homburger AG Moves to iManage Cloud

CHICAGO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today announced that Zurich-based Swiss law firm Homburger AG will be transitioning from an on-premises deployment of iManage to iManage Cloud . The move to iManage Cloud aligns with the firm’s overall IT strategy of embracing the cloud for critical systems including iManage Work document and email management while allowing Homburger to strengthen the overall security around its confidential and privileged information by reaping the benefits of a highly resilient, secure cloud-native platform.

Crucially, all the firm’s data will be hosted at a recently opened iManage Cloud Region in Switzerland, enabling Homburger to better meet the needs of clients with specific geo-location requirements for their data. iManage offers customers ten global iManage Cloud Regions to choose from, including the new Swiss region. Built on Microsoft Azure, each iManage Cloud Region consists of three independent data centers, for maximum security, performance, and reliability.

“Homburger has long been known for intelligently combining legal expertise with the latest technology,” said David Oser, partner, Homburger. “Moving to iManage Cloud was a logical step for us. It allows us to continue delivering seamless work of the highest quality while offering enhanced levels of security and meeting any specific data residency requirements our valuable client base might have.”

To assist in its migration to iManage Cloud, Homburger is working with local iManage partner IRIS Nederland.

“Partnering with Homburger on their move to the iManage Cloud is a true milestone, not just for IRIS, but for the legal industry in Switzerland,” said Ralph Willems, Sales Executive at IRIS Nederland.

“Being one of the first Swiss firms to adopt iManage Cloud with a local data center highlights Homburger’s commitment to innovation, and we’re proud to play a role in making this vision a reality,” added Niels Paans, Sales Executive at IRIS Nederland.

Homburger expects its migration to iManage Cloud to be complete by midyear 2025. Once fully live, the firm will have approximately 375 users using iManage Cloud. In particular, the firm is looking forward to enabling its professionals to leverage the Co-Authoring functionality and deep Microsoft Teams integration that the iManage platform provides.

“Homburger’s move to iManage Cloud underscores their forward-thinking, pioneering approach,” said Suzanne Walmsley, Senior Director of European Sales, iManage. “By taking advantage of iManage Cloud – delivered right from their own homebase of Switzerland – Homburger has the technological foundation to meet the unique needs and requirements of its clients globally while driving better business outcomes for the firm in the years ahead.”

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 20 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

About IRIS Nederland

IRIS Nederland, a Canon company , delivers cutting-edge solutions in content services and process automation, specializing in cloud migration and the implementation of iManage and other leading technologies for legal, financial, and professional services firms. As a trusted partner in digital transformation, IRIS helps clients streamline their processes, meet compliance requirements, and optimize knowledge management.

