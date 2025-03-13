Kama Capital Enhances Trader Engagement with Performance-Based Loyalty Program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kama Capital has launched a new loyalty program aimed at providing traders with structured rewards designed to enhance their trading experience. The program offers a range of incentives based on trading activity, distinguishing itself from traditional brokerage models that primarily focus on fees and retention strategies.

A New Approach to Trader Rewards

Unlike conventional brokerage loyalty programs that often center on deposit-based incentives, Kama Capital’s program is structured to offer traders tangible benefits at various stages of their trading journey.

“Our Loyalty Program is an extension of our mission—to provide traders with meaningful rewards that contribute to their long-term success,” said Razan Assaf, Deputy CEO of Kama Capital. “We have developed a model that prioritizes traders by offering real benefits rather than promotional incentives.”

Program Highlights

The Kama Capital Loyalty Program offers multiple incentives, including:

Welcome Bonus ($10): Traders who complete KYC verification receive a starting bonus to begin trading.

Traders who complete KYC verification receive a starting bonus to begin trading. First Deposit Bonus (10% up to $100): New traders can receive additional capital when funding their accounts.

New traders can receive additional capital when funding their accounts. Volume-Based Rewards: Traders earn rewards based on their trading activity.

Traders earn rewards based on their trading activity. Monthly Challenges: Additional incentives are available for top-performing traders who achieve key milestones in profitability and engagement.

Elena Kupriianova, Chief Marketing Officer at Kama Capital, emphasized the program’s focus on long-term trader engagement. “This initiative ensures that traders are recognized and rewarded for their continued activity in the market.”

Supporting Trader Growth

Kama Capital’s approach aims to provide traders with incentives that align with their trading objectives. “Loyalty programs should offer meaningful value rather than just encourage deposits,” said Basem Elhelaly, Customer Support Manager. “Our goal is to create an environment where traders feel supported and in control of their growth.”

By integrating structured rewards with trading performance, Kama Capital seeks to offer a program that enhances trader engagement while maintaining transparency and value.

About Kama Capital

Kama Capital is a financial services provider specializing in trading solutions that cater to a diverse range of market participants. The company focuses on offering a flexible and transparent trading environment, providing tools and resources designed to support traders in navigating global financial markets. With a commitment to innovation and trader empowerment, Kama Capital aims to enhance the trading experience through technology-driven solutions and customer-centric initiatives.

For more information about the Kama Capital Loyalty Program, users can visit: Kama Capital Loyalty Program

