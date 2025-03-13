USA Aluminium Market Review 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029: Imports/Exports, Production, Consumption, Prices, Downstream Industries

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminium Market in USA: 2019-2024 Review and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for anyone looking for detailed information on the USA Aluminium market. The report covers 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2029 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report on the Aluminium market in the USA provides a comprehensive analysis, combining high-quality tables, figures, and detailed textual content to deliver insightful perspectives on the sector's dynamics. It covers the current market scenario, offers a review of the historical background, and projects future trends to provide a robust forecast for the next five years. The document includes extensive data on supply and demand, trade statistics, and pricing trends observed in recent years.

Additionally, it profiles key market players operating within the USA, highlighting their roles and influence on the Aluminium market. This report is designed to furnish stakeholders with all necessary information to understand market movements, potential future changes in market volumes, and price evolutions, facilitating informed decision-making in this vital industry.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of USA Aluminium market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the USA Aluminium market in 2019-2024?

What was USA Aluminium supply in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in USA Aluminium market?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of USA Aluminium market in 2025-2029?

What will be the CAGRs for USA Aluminium supply and demand?

Are there Aluminium projects to be completed in 2025-2029 in USA?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Aluminium Market in USA



2. Reserves in USA

2.1. Reserves Estimation



3. Aluminium Supply in USA

3.1. USA Production in 2019-2024

3.2. USA Production Shares in Global Market and in Regional Market in 2019-2024



4. Aluminium Demand in USA

5.1. Demand Structure, 2024

5.2. USA Consumption in 2019-2024



5. Aluminium Trade in USA

5.1. Export (Recent Years)

6.2. Import (Recent Years)

6.3. Annual Prices (Recent Years)



6. Aluminium Market Forecast to 2029

6.1. General Market Forecast

6.2. Aluminium Production Forecast to 2029

6.3. Aluminium Consumption Forecast to 2029



7. Aluminium End-users in USA



Key Data Tables

Aluminium Production in USA in 2019-2024

USA Production Share Globally in 2019-2024

USA Production Share in Region in 2019-2024

Aluminium Demand Structure, 2024

Aluminium Demand Dynamics in USA in 2019-2024

Trade in USA in Recent Years

Structure of Export by Country in Recent Years

Structure of Import by Country in Recent Years

Export and Import Prices in USA in Recent Years

Production Forecast to 2029

Demand Forecast to 2029

