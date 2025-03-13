Interim report Q1 2024/25

Roblon’s revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2024/25 were in line with expectations

The Board of Directors of Roblon A/S has today considered and approved the interim report for the first three months of 2024/25.

Highlights

In Q1 2024/25, consolidated revenue amounted to DKKm 51.1, against DKKm 54.0 in the year-earlier period. The Composite product group generated revenue growth, while the FOC product group’s revenue declined. Consolidated revenue was in line with Management’s guidance.

Realised EBITDA for Q1 2024/25 was DKKm 6.7 (DKKm 4.0), and realised EBIT was DKKm 3.0 (a loss of DKKm 0.3). This was in line with Management’s guidance.

Profit after tax for continuing and discontinued operations for Q1 2024/25 was DKKm 2.3 (a loss of DKKm 8.8).

In Company Announcement no. 4 dated 27 February 2025, Management stated that the process to divest Roblon’s US subsidiary is taking longer than expected and that Management expects that the divestment can be completed by the end of July 2025.

Selected financial highlights for Q1 2024/25

The Group's order intake was DKKm 86.7 (DKKm 63.7)

At 31 January 2025, the Group's order book amounted to DKKm 88.5 (DKKm 75.9).

Revenue of DKKm 51.1 (DKKm 54.0).

Gross margin of 60.6% (55.4%).

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) of DKKm 6.7 (DKKm 4.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) of DKKm 3.0 (a loss of DKKm 0.3).

Financial items amounted to net income of DKKm 1.5 (net expense of DKKm 1.1).

Profit from continuing operations before tax of DKKm 4.6 (loss of DKKm 1.4).

Loss from discontinued operations after tax of DKKm 1.3 (loss of DKKm 7.4).

Net cash outflow from operating activities of DKKm 6.9 (outflow of DKKm 10.2).

Full-year guidance for 2024/25 maintained

At the end of the first quarter of 2024/25, Management maintains the previously announced full-year guidance of:

revenue of DKKm 210-240

EBITDA before special items of DKKm 30-40

EBIT before special items of DKKm 16-26





Special items relating to costs in connection with the divestment of the subsidiary are expected to be DKKm 2.5-4.

