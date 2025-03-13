Career Growth Overtakes Salary as Top Priority for UK Tech Professionals, Lorien Report Finds

LONDON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UK tech professionals are prioritising career advancement and skill development over salary when considering new roles, marking a significant shift in job market dynamics, according to Lorien’s latest What Tech Candidates Want report.

The findings reveal a workforce increasingly focused on long-term career prospects, skill enhancement, and learning new technologies, challenging employers to rethink their talent strategies.

“Tech professionals are signalling a clear shift in mentality; they seek careers, not just job,” said Darren Topping, Director of Enterprise Solutions Insights & Partnerships at Lorien. “Top employers are responding with structured career pathways, investment in training, and exposure to emerging technologies. Those that don’t risk losing out.”

Key findings

Learning new skills (24%) and career progression (16%) now outrank salary (9%) as top job-switching motivators. 63% of permanent tech professionals plan to look for a new role within the next six months. More than a third (35%) say career advancement is their number one priority, compared to just 18% who prioritise salary. 23% of candidates would reject a job offer due to limited career growth opportunities. Flexible working remains the overwhelming preference for tech professionals.



Slow hiring processes are costing employers

Tech candidates are making it clear that hiring speed matters more than ever. Over 90% expect hiring to be completed within four weeks yet hiring timelines have increased by 10 days in the past year - leading to 35% of candidates dropping out before an offer is made.

“The demand for tech talent hasn’t gone away, and neither has their expectation for fast, engaging hiring experiences,” said Darren Topping. “Employers dragging out recruitment processes are losing skilled professionals before they even reach the offer stage.”

Hybrid work still reigns, despite office mandates

While some companies continue to push for a return to the office, flexible working remains the overwhelming preference for tech professionals:

55% prefer hybrid work 23% prefer fully remote roles 23% are on-site full-time



Despite return-to-office policies, on-site work has only increased slightly year-on-year, suggesting most tech professionals are standing firm on flexibility.

How tech professionals are job hunting

The way candidates search for jobs is changing fast. Traditional job boards are losing traction, with candidates shifting to more dynamic ways of job searching:

Job board usage has dropped from 62% in 2024 to 48%. Social media recruitment is on the rise (27%, up from 24% in 2024). Direct applications via company websites have nearly halved (12%, down from 24% in 2024).



“A strong employer brand, visible on the right digital platforms, is now essential for attracting top talent,” said Darren Topping.

What this means for employers

With demand for cybersecurity and AI talent growing 20% year-over-year, competition for skilled professionals remains high. Businesses looking to attract and retain top talent must act now and offer clear career progression, streamline hiring, and strengthen their employer brand.

For the full insights, including a deep dive into recruitment trends and the evolving priorities of tech professionals, download What Tech Candidates Want 2025 now.

