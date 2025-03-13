Industrial Grade Octadecanamide Market to Reach USD 263.9 Million, Expanding at a 5.5% CAGR by 2035 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the The global Industrial Grade Octadecanamide Market was valued at USD 146.6 million in 2024 and has been forecasted to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 5.5% to end up at USD 263.9 million by 2035.

Industrial grade Octadecanamide becomes an essential ingredient in modern manufacturing, especially revolutionizing the field of packaging and automotive due to its superior slip and anti-blocking properties. The versatility of the compound in polymer processing applications has drawn significant interest from flexible packaging material manufacturers, particularly in those food-contact applications where performance and safety standards take precedence.

The market has great strides in eco-friendly manufacturing and leading manufacturers who invest in ecological production processes, along with alternative bio-based versions. Increased usage of modified materials in the construction sector, which is increasing dramatically in emerging markets, creates additional opportunities for expanding the market. Other applications have been enhanced crop protection agricultural films and specific auto parts requiring more superior surface-modified properties.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The industrial grade octadecanamide market is projected to grow at 5% CAGR and reach USD 263.9 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 109.41 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 1% in 2035

in 2035 North America is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 40.1 million collectively

“Increasing demand in polymer processing, lubricants, and coatings industries, alongside advancements in sustainable production technologies and growing applications in high-performance materials will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Industrial Grade Octadecanamide Market:

Adeka Corporation; Emery Oleochemicals; Fine Organics Industries Ltd.; GYC Group; Haihang Industry Co., Ltd.; Italmatch Chemicals; Kao Corporation; PMC Biogenix; Tianyu Oleochemical Co., Ltd.; Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co., Ltd.; Other key players.

Market Development:

Expansion application scope through innovative technology and green technologies are areas of market development strategies. Significant developments in manufacturing processes with modern technologies have allowed for the manufacture of higher quality products, whereas new grades in specific applications were developed. Focus on R and D initiatives from companies for improvements in product efficiency and sustainability, strategic partnership from end-use industry to support and develop specific application, and focus on geography-expansion of opportunities in underpenetrated geographies, like developing regions..

For example, In October 2023, BASF introduced a new industrial-grade high-purity octadecanamide. The new product was engineered for improved performance in polymer processing and lubricant applications. Increasing demand for sustainable, efficient industrial materials is said to be addressed through this product. This fits within the strategic development of the company's specialty chemicals portfolio.

Industry News:

In August 2023, Kao Corporation has upgraded its production technology for octadecanamide by increasing yield and saving energy. The new process employs advanced catalytic systems which ensure better purity and consistency. This should help Kao in its aim towards sustainability and efficiency in operations.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the industrial grade octadecanamide market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Product Grade (Standard Grade (95-97% purity), High Grade (97-99% purity)), Application (Plastic Processing, Lubricant Additives, Anti-blocking Agents, Surface Treatment), End-Use Industries (Packaging Industry, Automotive, Agriculture, Construction, Industrial Manufacturing), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

