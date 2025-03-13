Renee Padilla Joins Gable Tax Group to Head Up Its International Sales Tax Consulting Practice

PASADENA, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dena Oberst, founder and CEO of Gable Tax Group, today announced that Dallas, Texas native Renee Padilla, has been named Director of the firm’s international sales tax consulting practice. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Gable Tax Group, i.e.: the “Sales Tax Gurus,” is a privately-owned firm of experts in sales tax who deliver comprehensive sales tax consulting and compliance services to Fortune 500 companies as well as national or privately-owned companies on everything from payments and permits to process optimization and audit defense.

Renee, who works out of Gable Tax Group’s Dallas, Texas office, brings over 16 years of public accounting experience to Gable Tax Group with a background of providing sales and use tax consulting services across multi-jurisdictions. In this role, she assists Gable’s clients in navigating the complexities of indirect tax obligations through specialized services that include audit representation, refund reviews, nexus and exposure analysis, tax research, voluntary disclosures, and tax compliance. With the complexity of sales tax compliance laws that vary from state to state, Gable Tax Group ensures their clients’ sales tax obligations are consistently met and are always in compliance.

Gable Tax Group CEO Dena Oberst stated, “Renee plays a vital role in driving innovation and excellence within the sales tax consulting practice. Her leadership and technical expertise empower clients to achieve compliance while mitigating risks and optimizing outcomes. And, her collaborative approach fosters strong relationships with clients ensuring their needs are met with exceptional care and professionalism while delivering specialized and dedicated client service.”

Ms. Oberst adds, “Over the past three years, our business at Gable Tax Group has grown significantly. In 2024, our personnel headcount grew by 40% to accommodate this expansion and we began looking for a leader of the highest caliber who could step in on Day One to lead our international sales tax consulting practice. We found that person in Renee Padilla. As a proven business developer and engagement manager, Renee emphasizes dedicated and customized client service, leaning on core values that align with Gable Tax Group’s ICARE principles of Integrity, Consideration, Accuracy, Reliability, and Efficiency. We look forward to growing our client base to a new high with Renee’s direction.”

Under founder and CEO Dena Oberst, Gable Tax Group’s mission is to simplify sales tax compliance for businesses, nationwide, by providing a host of expert services, such as: registration, returns, and audit defense. The firm works with CFOs, Controllers, and Tax Directors who are looking to save time, money, and resources while ensuring their sales and use taxes are filed accurately and on time, so their leadership can focus on other areas of their business. For this reason, Gable Tax Group is known as a trusted partner in navigating the ever-changing world of sales tax compliance.

