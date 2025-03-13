Calfrac Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (“Calfrac” or “the Company”) (TSX: CFW) announces its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024. The following press release should be read in conjunction with the management’s discussion and analysis and annual consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at December 31, 2024. Readers should also refer to the “Forward-looking statements” legal advisory and the section regarding “Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this press release. All financial amounts and measures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information about Calfrac is available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024.

CEO’S MESSAGE

Calfrac achieved revenue of $381.2 million during the fourth quarter, an 11 percent decline from the third quarter, primarily due to a normal seasonal slowdown in activity. During 2024, Calfrac improved upon its year-over-year safety record as it finished the year with a Total Recordable Injury Frequency (“TRIF”) of 0.92, as compared to 1.05 in 2023. Calfrac’s North American customer landscape continues to be impacted by consolidation and asset divestitures within the E&P industry. The Company expects to navigate these evolving market conditions through 2025 by prudently deploying capital and maximizing net income to generate sustainable returns for its shareholders.

Calfrac’s Chief Executive Officer, Pat Powell commented: “I am happy with how the Calfrac team rebounded in 2024 after a very challenging first quarter in North America, and I am confident that we can successfully navigate the current headwinds while capitalizing on the growth opportunities in Argentina with the deployment of another large fracturing fleet in early 2025.”

SELECT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except per share amounts) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 381,230 421,402 (10 ) 1,567,482 1,864,281 (16 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 34,512 62,591 (45 ) 190,994 325,456 (41 ) Consolidated cash flows provided by operating activities 84,471 121,284 (30 ) 127,184 281,634 (55 ) Capital expenditures 32,955 49,397 (33 ) 170,289 165,414 3 Net (loss) income (6,424 ) 13,202 NM 8,535 197,569 (96 ) Per share – basic (0.07 ) 0.16 NM 0.10 2.43 (96 ) Per share – diluted (0.07 ) 0.15 NM 0.10 2.24 (96 )





As at Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Change 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents 44,045 34,140 29 Working capital, end of year(2) 273,901 236,392 16 Total assets, end of period 1,234,840 1,126,197 10 Long-term debt, end of period 320,908 250,777 28 Net debt(1)(3) 300,347 241,065 25 Total consolidated equity, end of period 653,330 615,903 6

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 7 for further information.

(2) Working capital excludes the current portion of long-term debt of $150.0 million.

(3) Refer to note 14 of the consolidated annual financial statements for further information.

FOURTH QUARTER OVERVIEW

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company:

generated revenue of $381.2 million, a decrease of 10 percent from the comparative quarter in 2023 primarily due to lower activity and pricing in North America, offset partially by activity with its new offshore coiled tubing unit in Argentina;

reported Adjusted EBITDA of $34.5 million versus $62.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to the lower revenue base in North America;

recorded a $12.7 million write-off of property, plant and equipment related to specifically identified U.S. fracturing assets;

revised its salvage value estimate for certain of its fracturing equipment components to align with current operational experience, which resulted in a one-time depreciation charge of $12.2 million related to fully depreciated components;

recorded an income tax recovery of $15.6 million, which was mainly related to the conversion of non-repayable intercompany debt into equity in Argentina and lower profitability in the United States;

reported a net loss of $6.4 million or $0.07 per share diluted compared to a net income of $13.2 million or $0.15 per share diluted in the comparable quarter in 2023;

reported period-end working capital of $273.9 million, which includes a cash balance of $44.0 million versus $236.4 million at December 31, 2023; and

incurred capital expenditures of $33.0 million which included approximately $21.0 million to grow the fracturing fleet in Argentina and continue its Tier IV fleet modernization program in North America.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 VERSUS 2023

NORTH AMERICA

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 289,883 331,688 (13 ) 1,161,588 1,522,348 (24 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 23,121 48,070 (52 ) 123,764 282,863 (56 ) Adjusted EBITDA (%)(1) 8.0 14.5 (45 ) 10.7 18.6 (42 ) Fracturing revenue per job ($) 35,238 38,678 (9 ) 35,481 42,329 (16 ) Number of fracturing jobs 7,975 8,343 (4 ) 31,766 34,815 (9 ) Active pumping horsepower, end of year (000s) 1,018 1,034 (2 ) 1,018 1,034 (2 ) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2) 1.3982 1.3622 3 1.3698 1.3497 1

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 7 for further information.

(2) Source: Bank of Canada.

OUTLOOK

The Company’s North American outlook for the upcoming year remains stable despite the current uncertainty surrounding the tariff regimes in Canada and the United States as well as the significant E&P industry consolidation that has occurred over the past few years. With the completion of the Coastal GasLink Pipeline, the new LNG Canada project that is expected to start exporting by the second half of 2025, and the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline now in commercial service, the market fundamentals for completion services in Canada remains constructive. With these projects, Canada now has additional capacity to export natural gas and oil, which should have a positive impact on the cash flows within the energy industry. Calfrac continues to have a strong core customer base in Canada and expects that fracturing and coiled tubing activity in 2025 will increase slightly over the prior year despite the uncertain macro-economic backdrop. In particular, the Company imports certain products, such as sand and chemicals and component parts from the United States, to support its Canadian operations which could be impacted by the recently implemented tariffs. As a result, Calfrac is evaluating alternatives and the availability of applicable tariffs exemptions for products and parts that are imported from the United States.

As experienced over the last couple of years, activity in the Rockies region of the United States continues to be very challenging during the first quarter due to limited customer activity, resulting from the higher costs of operating in extreme cold weather. To address these seasonal challenges, the Company reduced its operating footprint to six active fracturing fleets to begin the first quarter. Financial results in the United States are expected to improve throughout the year as utilization is anticipated to increase from the first quarter. The outlook for natural gas prices has improved from recent years and consequently, the Company recommenced operations in the Appalachian basin in January with a project that is expected to continue into the third quarter. The Company is also exploring further opportunities to expand its operating scale in this region.

The Company made further progress on its equipment modernization program in North America and exited the quarter with 66 Tier IV Dynamic Gas Blending (“DGB”) pumps operating in the field, which was the equivalent of four Tier IV DGB fleets. By the end of the first quarter of 2025, Calfrac expects to operate the equivalent of five Tier IV DGB fleets in North America with the completion of its 2024 capital program. Inclusive of the Company’s recent capital investments in next generation pumping technology, a significant portion of its North American crewed fleets were dual-fuel capable at the end of 2024.

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations decreased to $289.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 from $331.7 million in the comparable quarter of 2023. The Company’s operations in North America had a strong start to the quarter, but witnessed a slow-down in activity as the quarter progressed due to a combination of customer budget exhaustion and a normal seasonal slowdown in December. The Company operated an average of 13 fleets during the fourth quarter in 2024 compared to 15 fleets in the comparable quarter of 2023 resulting in a 4 percent reduction in fracturing jobs completed. Pricing in the United states was lower relative to the comparable quarter in 2023, which contributed to the 13 percent reduction in revenue. Coiled tubing revenue was consistent with the fourth quarter in 2023 as slightly lower activity was offset by the completion of larger jobs.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $23.1 million or 8 percent of revenue during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $48.1 million or 14 percent of revenue in the same period in 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the decline in fracturing fleet utilization and lower pricing in the United States.

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 COMPARED TO YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

REVENUE

Revenue from Calfrac’s North American operations decreased to $1.2 billion in 2024 from $1.5 billion in 2023. The 24 percent decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower activity in the United States, especially during the first quarter in the Rockies region, combined with lower pricing. In response to these market conditions, Calfrac idled two fracturing fleets in February and operated an average of 13 fleets in North America during 2024 as compared to 15 fleets in 2023. The third quarter of 2024 began slower than the prior year in North America, but gained momentum as the year progressed with the Company operating at near full utilization in September through to the end of November. After which, activity slowed due to a combination of customer budget exhaustion and a normal seasonal slowdown in December. In addition, activity for the Company’s coiled tubing operations decreased by 29 percent from 2023 due to lower demand for its six crewed units.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in North America generated Adjusted EBITDA of $123.8 million during 2024 compared to $282.9 million in 2023. This decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by lower fracturing and coiled tubing utilization in 2024 as well as lower overall pricing levels in the United States. However, utilization was particularly strong for Calfrac’s fracturing fleets operating in Canada during May and June, as the completion programs of its core clients significantly increased.

ARGENTINA

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s, except operational and exchange rate information) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) (unaudited) Revenue 91,347 89,714 2 405,894 341,933 19 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 15,636 19,946 (22 ) 83,858 63,569 32 Adjusted EBITDA (%)(1) 17.1 22.2 (23 ) 20.7 18.6 11 Fracturing revenue per job ($) 101,626 75,225 35 87,309 80,989 8 Number of fracturing jobs 471 697 (32 ) 2,561 2,481 3 Active pumping horsepower, end of period (000s) 137 139 (1 ) 137 139 (1 ) US$/C$ average exchange rate(2)

1.3982 1.3622 3 1.3698 1.3497 1

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 7 for further information.

(2) Source: Bank of Canada.

OUTLOOK

Argentina continued to demonstrate operational and financial strength by achieving revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth from 2023 of 19 percent and 32 percent, respectively. During the past year, Calfrac invested approximately $30.0 million of capital expenditures to expand its fracturing fleet capacity in the Vaca Muerta shale play and began operating another large fracturing fleet during the first quarter of 2025. As a result, activity and financial performance during the first quarter of 2025 is expected to be very strong, building on the significant momentum generated in 2024.

THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 COMPARED TO THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $91.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $89.7 million in the comparable quarter in 2023. Activity from the Company’s new offshore coiled tubing unit contributed to the increased revenue during the fourth quarter. However, fracturing revenue and activity were hampered by unplanned downtime in the quarter due to customer well issues.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $15.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $19.9 million in the same quarter of 2023, while the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA margins decreased to 17 percent from 22 percent. This decrease was primarily due to the unplanned downtime experienced during October.

YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 COMPARED TO YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023

REVENUE

Calfrac’s Argentinean operations generated revenue of $405.9 million during 2024 compared to $341.9 million in 2023 as the Company demonstrated strong activity growth across all service lines. The primary driver for the increase in revenue was higher fracturing activity in the Vaca Muerta shale play combined with the commencement of its offshore coiled tubing operations that began during the third quarter. Cementing revenue also increased due to the bundled nature of the Company’s contracted services in the Vaca Muerta shale play.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company’s operations in Argentina generated Adjusted EBITDA of $83.9 million or 21 percent of revenue during 2024 versus $63.6 million or 19 percent of revenue in 2023 mainly due to a larger operating presence in the Vaca Muerta shale play during the third quarter and, to a lesser degree, the commencement of offshore coiled tubing operations during the third quarter.

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, Mar. 31, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Dec. 31, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 2024 2024 (C$000s, except per share and operating data) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited) Financial Revenue 493,323 466,463 483,093 421,402 330,096 426,047 430,109 381,230 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 83,794 87,785 91,286 62,591 26,057 65,386 65,039 34,512 Net income (loss) 36,313 50,531 97,523 13,202 (2,903 ) 24,549 (6,687 ) (6,424 ) Per share – basic 0.45 0.62 1.20 0.16 (0.03 ) 0.29 (0.08 ) (0.07 ) Per share – diluted 0.41 0.58 1.09 0.15 (0.03 ) 0.29 (0.08 ) (0.07 ) Capital expenditures 34,474 30,718 50,825 49,397 48,072 66,753 22,509 32,955

(1) Refer to “Non-GAAP Measures” on page 7 for further information.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,

2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (C$000s) ($) ($) (%) ($) ($) (%) North America 26,691 45,845 (42 ) 135,232 153,886 (12 ) Argentina 6,264 3,552 76 35,057 11,528 204 Continuing Operations 32,955 49,397 (33 ) 170,289 165,414 3



Capital expenditures were $33.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, which included $21.0 million related to expansion capital in Argentina and the Company’s fracturing fleet modernization program in North America versus $49.4 million in the comparable period in 2023.

Calfrac’s Board of Directors approved a 2025 capital budget totalling approximately $135.0 million. The program includes approximately $50.0 million to facilitate the expansion of the Company’s fracturing operations in the Vaca Muerta shale play in Argentina that will be funded locally from cash flow. The 2025 Argentina capital program includes additional fracturing pumping units and an expansion of its deep coiled tubing capabilities. The balance of the 2025 program will fund maintenance capital for all operating divisions as well as additional investments in the North American Tier IV fleet modernization program and coiled tubing fleet. Due to a delay in spending related to the Company’s 2024 capital program, approximately $30.0 million of additional capital expenditures, mainly related to the planned expansion in Argentina, will now occur in 2025.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, an amendment to the revolving credit facility agreement was executed with the Company's lending syndicate to shorten the springing maturity date to January 15, 2026 from September 15, 2025, which is two months prior to the maturity date of the Second Lien Notes.

On March 4, 2025, the Trump administration in the United States announced and implemented new tariffs on the imports of goods from Canada into the United States. Canada responded with retaliatory tariffs against goods imported into Canada from the United States, including certain items that are integral to fracturing operations. Subsequent to the implementation of these tariffs, the U.S provided certain exemptions on goods that meet the criteria for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (“USMCA”) preferential tariff rate. The impact of the tariffs on completions activity in both the United States and Canada is uncertain at this time, however, the Company is evaluating alternatives and applicable tariff exemptions for products and parts that are imported from the United States to support its Canadian operations. The Company will continue to monitor the dynamic situation and seek to implement mitigation measures to limit the impact of the tariffs on its operations as the circumstances evolve.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain supplementary measures presented in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA percentage and Net Debt do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and, because IFRS have been incorporated as Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), these supplementary measures are also non-GAAP measures. These measures have been described and presented to provide shareholders and potential investors with additional information regarding the Company’s financial results, liquidity and ability to generate funds to finance its operations. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities, and are explained below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss for the period less interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, foreign exchange losses (gains), non-cash stock-based compensation, and gains and losses that are extraordinary or non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it gives an indication of the results from the Company’s principal business activities prior to consideration of how its activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was calculated as follows:

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) ($) ($) (unaudited) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (6,424 ) 13,202 8,535 197,569 Add back (deduct): Depreciation 45,021 30,435 135,886 116,641 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (8,723 ) 14,494 (4,145 ) 22,378 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,031 1,042 863 (4,625 ) Write-off of property, plant and equipment 12,690 — 12,690 — Reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment — — — (41,563 ) Litigation settlements — — — (6,805 ) Restructuring charges 5,062 — 10,617 2,991 Stock-based compensation (6,747 ) 2,307 (1,173 ) 5,117 Interest 8,191 6,671 31,206 29,694 Income taxes (15,589 ) (5,560 ) (3,485 ) 4,059 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 34,512 62,591 190,994 325,456 Less: IFRS 16 lease payments (3,284 ) (3,183 ) (13,172 ) (12,528 ) Less: Argentina EBITDA threshold adjustment(1) (3,634 ) — (51,985 ) — Bank EBITDA for covenant purposes 27,594 59,408 125,837 312,928

(1) Refer to note 6 of the Company’s consolidated annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA percentage is a non-GAAP financial ratio that is determined by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the corresponding period.

Net Debt is defined as long-term debt less unamortized debt issuance costs plus lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations. The calculation of net debt is disclosed in note 14 to the Company’s annual financial statements for the corresponding period.

OTHER NON-STANDARD FINANCIAL TERMS

MAINTENANCE AND EXPANSION CAPITAL

Maintenance capital refers to expenditures in respect of capital additions, replacements or improvements required to maintain ongoing business operations. Expansion capital refers to expenditures primarily for new items, upgrades and/or equipment that will expand the Company’s revenue and/or reduce its expenditures through operating efficiencies. The determination of what constitutes maintenance capital expenditures versus expansion capital involves judgement by management.

BUSINESS RISKS

The business of Calfrac is subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Prior to making any investment decision regarding Calfrac, investors should carefully consider, among other things, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Information Form under the heading “Risk Factors” which is available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company’s profile. Copies of the Annual Information Form may also be obtained on request without charge from Calfrac at Suite 500, 407 - 8th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 1E5, or at www.calfrac.com.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW".

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells with continuing operations focused throughout western Canada, the United States and Argentina. During the first quarter of 2022, management committed to a plan to sell the Company’s Russian division, resulting in the associated assets and liabilities being classified as held for sale and presented in the Company’s financial statements as discontinued operations. The results of the Company’s discontinued operations are excluded from the discussion and figures presented above unless otherwise noted. See Note 4 to the Company’s annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 for additional information on the Company’s discontinued operations.

Further information regarding Calfrac Well Services Ltd., including the most recently filed Annual Information Form, can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.calfrac.com or under the Company’s public filings found at www.sedarplus.ca.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As at December 31,

2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 44,045 34,140 Accounts receivable 251,108 243,187 Income taxes recoverable — 794 Inventories 145,506 123,015 Prepaid expenses and deposits 26,452 22,799 467,111 423,935 Assets classified as held for sale 45,335 34,084 512,446 458,019 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 673,381 614,555 Right-of-use assets 20,013 24,623 Deferred income tax assets 29,000 29,000 722,394 668,178 Total assets 1,234,840 1,126,197 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 173,974 176,817 Income taxes payable 9,700 — Current portion of long-term debt 150,000 — Current portion of lease obligations 9,536 10,726 343,210 187,543 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 30,945 20,858 374,155 208,401 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 170,908 250,777 Lease obligations 13,948 13,702 Deferred income tax liabilities 22,499 37,414 207,355 301,893 Total liabilities 581,510 510,294 Capital stock 911,785 910,908 Contributed surplus 77,159 78,667 Accumulated deficit (379,490 ) (389,872 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 43,876 16,200 Total equity 653,330 615,903 Total liabilities and equity 1,234,840 1,126,197



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (C$000s, except per share data) ($) ($) ($) ($) Revenue 381,230 421,402 1,567,482 1,864,281 Cost of sales 379,630 373,782 1,456,994 1,596,155 Gross profit 1,600 47,620 110,488 268,126 Expenses Selling, general and administrative 10,424 17,771 64,824 60,614 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (8,723 ) 14,494 (4,145 ) 22,378 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,031 1,042 863 (4,625 ) Write-off of property, plant and equipment 12,690 — 12,690 — Reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment — — — (41,563 ) Interest, net 8,191 6,671 31,206 29,694 23,613 39,978 105,438 66,498 (Loss) income before income tax (22,013 ) 7,642 5,050 201,628 Income tax (recovery) expense Current (6,421 ) (7,501 ) 14,096 6,246 Deferred (9,168 ) 1,941 (17,581 ) (2,187 ) (15,589 ) (5,560 ) (3,485 ) 4,059 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (6,424 ) 13,202 8,535 197,569 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 1,297 (700 ) 1,847 (6,897 ) Net (loss) income (5,127 ) 12,502 10,382 190,672 Earnings (loss) per share – basic Continuing operations (0.07 ) 0.16 0.10 2.43 Discontinued operations 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.08 ) (0.07 ) 0.15 0.12 2.35 Earnings (loss) per share – diluted Continuing operations (0.07 ) 0.15 0.10 2.24 Discontinued operations 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.02 (0.08 ) (0.07 ) 0.14 0.12 2.16



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

Years Ended Dec. 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 (C$000s) ($) ($) ($) ($) CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net (loss) income (5,127 ) 12,502 10,382 190,672 Adjusted for the following: Depreciation 45,021 30,435 135,886 116,641 Stock-based compensation (6,747 ) 2,307 (1,173 ) 5,117 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (7,533 ) 16,039 867 16,763 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,030 1,027 846 (4,667 ) Write-off of property, plant and equipment 12,690 — 12,690 — Impairment (reversal of impairment) of property, plant and equipment 526 1,576 2,293 (39,448 ) Impairment of inventory 2,187 1,889 11,761 5,566 Impairment of other assets 1,552 2,603 12,120 20,057 Interest 7,996 6,568 30,501 29,409 Interest paid (3,217 ) (356 ) (28,634 ) (21,095 ) Deferred income taxes (9,168 ) 1,941 (17,581 ) (2,187 ) Changes in items of working capital 45,261 44,753 (42,774 ) (35,194 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 84,471 121,284 127,184 281,634 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs — 18,717 119,966 92,202 Long-term debt repayments (40,000 ) (77,453 ) (65,000 ) (177,453 ) Lease obligation principal repayments (2,854 ) (2,805 ) (11,564 ) (11,217 ) Proceeds on issuance of common shares from the exercise of warrants and stock options 259 11,369 542 12,336 Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (42,595 ) (50,172 ) 43,944 (84,132 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment (35,794 ) (40,190 ) (186,132 ) (168,637 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 510 163 14,725 22,546 Proceeds on disposal of right-of-use assets 699 74 1,754 1,321 Cash flows used in investing activities (34,585 ) (39,953 ) (169,653 ) (144,770 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 11,592 (16,566 ) 4,111 (25,935 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,883 14,593 5,586 26,797 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 31,893 30,597 45,190 18,393 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 50,776 45,190 50,776 45,190 Included in the cash and cash equivalents per the balance sheet 44,045 34,140 44,045 34,140 Included in the assets held for sale/discontinued operations 6,731 11,050 6,731 11,050



