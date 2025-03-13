Scatec signs PPA with Egypt Aluminium for major solar + BESS project

Oslo/Cairo, 13 March 2025: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, today signed a 25-year USD-denominated corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Egypt Aluminium for a 1.1 GW Solar PV + 100 MW/200MWh BESS project in Egypt backed by a sovereign guarantee.

Egypt Aluminium is the largest aluminium producer and industrial electricity consumer in Egypt and exports approximately 60% of its production to Europe. This solar PV + BESS project will be instrumental for Egypt Aluminium’s ambition to decarbonise its aluminium production, and to meet EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) requirements which will be introduced in 2026.

The key next steps for the project are to work with the relevant authorities to allocate land, finalise grid connection and secure financing, and Scatec targets to reach financial close and start construction within the next 12 months.

“This is another testament to Scatec’s position as one of the leading renewables companies in Egypt. It is a groundbreaking project as it is the first utility scale PPA in the country with an industrial offtaker. I would like to thank all parties involved for making this happen, especially our partners at Egypt Aluminium. Further, our team has shown great persistence and creativity in securing this agreement and bringing new solutions to the market,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

The estimated total capital expenditure for the solar PV + BESS project is approximately USD 650 million which will be funded by approximately 80% non-recourse project debt, and the remainder by equity from Scatec and partners. Scatec owns 100% of the project but is targeting to reduce its long-term economic interest by inviting additional equity partners. Scatec will be the designated EPC service provider, with an EPC share of approximately 90% of total capex, as well as asset manager (AM) and operations and maintenance (O&M) service provider.

For further information, please contact:

For analysts and investors:

Andreas Austrell, VP IR

andreas.austrell@scatec.com

+47 974 38 686

For media:

Meera Bhatia, SVP External Affairs & Communications

meera.bhatia@scatec.com

+47 468 44 959

About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.8 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act