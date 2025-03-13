United States 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report: Rates Forecast to Reach the Highest Level Ever with Heightened Demand as a Result of US Law Enforcement Practices

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valeo 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report details Immigration average hourly rates of Attorneys and Support Staff of the largest US law firms by AmLaw Revenue Rankings, Individual Law Firms and then by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff).

Immigration practice area hourly rates have increased with the heightened demand as a result of US law enforcement practices but still remain lower than most commercial litigation hourly rates other than Insurance Defense, Labor & Employment and IP Prosecution (Patent, Copyright and Trademark) and much lower than any Transactional practice areas (M&A, Private Equity and Capital Markets). Immigration practice hourly rates also, as do all other practice area rates, vary significantly by geography.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Rates by AMLAW Group, Practice Area & City

Rates by Firm, Practice Area & City

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Boston

Chicago

Los Angeles

New York City

Philadelphia

Washington, DC

Latham & Watkins LLP

Boston

Los Angeles

New York City

San Diego

Washington, DC

DLA Piper LLP (US)

Chicago

New York City

Palo Alto

Phoenix

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, DC

Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP

Houston

New York City

Baker McKenzie

Miami

New York City

Philadelphia

Washington, DC

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

New York City

Washington, DC

Sidley Austin LLP

New Orleans

New York City

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington, DC

Ropes & Gray LLP

Washington, DC

White & Case LLP

Chicago

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington, DC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

Washington, DC

Hogan Lovells LLP

Denver

Los Angeles

Miami

New York City

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Jones Day

Chicago

Dallas

Miami

New York City

Washington, DC

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Washington, DC

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Miami

New York City

Norton Rose Fulbright

Houston

New York City

Washington, DC

Goodwin Procter LLP

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington, DC

King & Spalding LLP

Atlanta

New York City

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington, DC

Cooley LLP

Denver

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington, DC

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

New York City

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

New York City

Washington, DC

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

New York City

Tampa

Washington, DC

Mayer Brown LLP

Chicago

Houston

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington, DC

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

New York City

Holland & Knight LLP

Birmingham (AL)

New York City

Philadelphia

Tampa

Washington, DC

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Miami

New York City

Washington, DC

Paul Hastings LLP

Atlanta

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington, DC

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

Atlanta

Boston

Houston

Philadelphia

Richmond

Washington, DC

Covington & Burling LLP

New York City

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Milbank LLP

New York City

Washington, DC

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

New York City

Palo Alto

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

Boston

Washington, DC

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

Albany

New York City

Washington, DC

Reed Smith LLP

Houston

McLean

Miami

Philadelphia

Richmond

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Dallas

Los Angeles

New York City

Washington, DC

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Washington, DC

Morrison & Foerster LLP

Washington, DC

Dechert LLP

Philadelphia

Washington, DC

K&L Gates LLP

Chicago

Houston

Pittsburgh

Seattle

Proskauer Rose LLP

New York City

Perkins Coie LLP

Madison

New York City

Phoenix

Portland (OR)

San Francisco

Winston & Strawn LLP

Houston

New York City

Foley & Lardner LLP

Houston

Tallahassee

Washington, DC

Alston & Bird LLP

Charlotte

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

Arlington (VA)

New York City

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

New York City

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

New York City

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

New York City

Washington, DC

Vinson & Elkins LLP

Austin

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Dallas

Philadelphia

Baker & Hostetler LLP

Cleveland

Houston

New York City

Washington, DC

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP

Washington, DC

#61 Polsinelli PC

Kansas City (KS)

Kansas City (MO)

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

St. Louis

Washington, DC

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

New York City

Richmond

Venable LLP

Washington, DC

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Charleston (SC)

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

Chicago

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

New York City

Womble Lewis Roca

Raleigh

Baker Botts LLP

Dallas

Houston

San Francisco

Washington, DC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

New Orleans

San Diego

San Francisco

Fox Rothschild LLP

New York City

Philadelphia

Seattle

Washington, DC

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Chicago

Indianapolis

Washington, DC

Littler Mendelson P.C.

New York City

Sacramento

Cozen O'Connor

New York City

Philadelphia

Washington, DC

West Palm Beach

Taft Sherman

Indianapolis

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

Greenville (SC)

Houston

Charleston (SC)

Duane Morris LLP

Philadelphia

Jackson Lewis P.C

Boston

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

Alexandria (VA)

Husch Blackwell LLP

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Washington, DC

Crowell & Moring LLP

Los Angeles

San Francisco

Haynes and Boone, LLP

Dallas

Denver

Washington, DC

Ballard Lane

Phoenix

Seattle

Jenner & Block LLP

Chicago

Washington, DC

ArentFox Schiff LLP

Los Angeles

Washington, DC

Williams & Connolly LLP

Washington, DC

Nixon Peabody LLP

Chicago

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

New York City

Seattle

Washington, DC

Akerman LLP

Fort Lauderdale

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

Atlanta

Fisher & Phillips LLP

Seattle

#137 Ice Miller LLP

Columbus (OH)

Pryor Cashman LLP

New York City

Center For Human Rights and Constitutional Law

Los Angeles

Thompson Coburn LLP

St. Louis

AMLAW 10

Immigration

Boston

Chicago

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

Palo Alto

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

Washington, DC

AMLAW 25

Immigration

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

Palo Alto

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

Tampa

Washington, DC

AMLAW 50

Immigration

Albany

Arlington (VA)

Atlanta

Austin

Birmingham (AL)

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Houston

Los Angeles

Madison

McLean

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

Palo Alto

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland (OR)

Richmond

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

Tallahassee

Tampa

Washington, DC

AMLAW 51-100

Immigration

Alexandria (VA)

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Charleston (SC)

Chicago

Cleveland

Dallas

Denver

Fort Lauderdale

Greenville (SC)

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City (KS)

Kansas City (MO)

Los Angeles

New Orleans

New York City

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Raleigh

Richmond

Sacramento

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

St. Louis

Washington, DC

West Palm Beach

AMLAW 1-100

Immigration

Albany

Alexandria (VA)

Arlington (VA)

Austin

Birmingham (AL)

Boston

Charleston (SC)

Charlotte

Chicago

Cleveland

Dallas

Denver

Fort Lauderdale

Greenville (SC)

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City (KS)

Kansas City (MO)

Los Angeles

Madison

McLean

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

Palo Alto

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland (OR)

Raleigh

Richmond

Sacramento

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

St. Louis

Tallahassee

Tampa

Washington, DC

West Palm Beach

AMLAW 101-200

Immigration

Columbus (OH)

New York City

Seattle

AMLAW 1-200

Immigration

Albany

Alexandria (VA)

Arlington (VA)

Atlanta

Austin

Birmingham (AL)

Charleston (SC)

Charlotte

Chicago

Cleveland

Columbus (OH)

Dallas

Denver

Fort Lauderdale

Greenville (SC)

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City (KS)

Kansas City (MO)

Los Angeles

Madison

McLean

Miami

New Orleans

New York City

Palo Alto

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Pittsburgh

Portland (OR)

Raleigh

Richmond

Sacramento

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

St. Louis

Tallahassee

Tampa

Washington, DC

West Palm Beach

Non-AMLAW

Immigration

Ann Arbor

Birmingham (AL)

Chicago

Dallas

Detroit

Fargo

Fort Lauderdale

Haddonfield

Houston

Los Angeles

St. Louis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lj2f27

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.