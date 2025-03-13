United States 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report: Rates Forecast to Reach the Highest Level Ever with Heightened Demand as a Result of US Law Enforcement Practices

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Valeo 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report details Immigration average hourly rates of Attorneys and Support Staff of the largest US law firms by AmLaw Revenue Rankings, Individual Law Firms and then by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff).
Immigration practice area hourly rates have increased with the heightened demand as a result of US law enforcement practices but still remain lower than most commercial litigation hourly rates other than Insurance Defense, Labor & Employment and IP Prosecution (Patent, Copyright and Trademark) and much lower than any Transactional practice areas (M&A, Private Equity and Capital Markets). Immigration practice hourly rates also, as do all other practice area rates, vary significantly by geography.
Key Topics Covered:
Research and Reporting Methodology
Rates by AMLAW Group, Practice Area & City
Rates by Firm, Practice Area & City
Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Boston
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- Washington, DC
Latham & Watkins LLP
- Boston
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- San Diego
- Washington, DC
DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Chicago
- New York City
- Palo Alto
- Phoenix
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Washington, DC
Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP
- Houston
- New York City
Baker McKenzie
- Miami
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- Washington, DC
Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Sidley Austin LLP
- New Orleans
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Ropes & Gray LLP
- Washington, DC
White & Case LLP
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Washington, DC
Hogan Lovells LLP
- Denver
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Jones Day
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Miami
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Washington, DC
Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Miami
- New York City
Norton Rose Fulbright
- Houston
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Goodwin Procter LLP
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Washington, DC
King & Spalding LLP
- Atlanta
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Cooley LLP
- Denver
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- New York City
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- New York City
- Washington, DC
McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Austin
- Boston
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Miami
- New York City
- Tampa
- Washington, DC
Mayer Brown LLP
- Chicago
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- New York City
Holland & Knight LLP
- Birmingham (AL)
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- Tampa
- Washington, DC
Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- Miami
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Paul Hastings LLP
- Atlanta
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- Atlanta
- Boston
- Houston
- Philadelphia
- Richmond
- Washington, DC
Covington & Burling LLP
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Milbank LLP
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- New York City
- Palo Alto
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Boston
- Washington, DC
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Albany
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Reed Smith LLP
- Houston
- McLean
- Miami
- Philadelphia
- Richmond
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Dallas
- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Washington, DC
Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Washington, DC
Dechert LLP
- Philadelphia
- Washington, DC
K&L Gates LLP
- Chicago
- Houston
- Pittsburgh
- Seattle
Proskauer Rose LLP
- New York City
Perkins Coie LLP
- Madison
- New York City
- Phoenix
- Portland (OR)
- San Francisco
Winston & Strawn LLP
- Houston
- New York City
Foley & Lardner LLP
- Houston
- Tallahassee
- Washington, DC
Alston & Bird LLP
- Charlotte
Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Arlington (VA)
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
- New York City
Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- New York City
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Austin
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Dallas
- Philadelphia
Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Cleveland
- Houston
- New York City
- Washington, DC
Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP
- Washington, DC
- #61 Polsinelli PC
- Kansas City (KS)
- Kansas City (MO)
Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- St. Louis
- Washington, DC
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- New York City
- Richmond
Venable LLP
- Washington, DC
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Charleston (SC)
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Chicago
Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- New York City
Womble Lewis Roca
- Raleigh
Baker Botts LLP
- Dallas
- Houston
- San Francisco
- Washington, DC
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- New Orleans
- San Diego
- San Francisco
Fox Rothschild LLP
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- Seattle
- Washington, DC
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Chicago
- Indianapolis
- Washington, DC
Littler Mendelson P.C.
- New York City
- Sacramento
Cozen O'Connor
- New York City
- Philadelphia
- Washington, DC
- West Palm Beach
Taft Sherman
- Indianapolis
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Greenville (SC)
- Houston
- Charleston (SC)
Duane Morris LLP
- Philadelphia
Jackson Lewis P.C
- Boston
Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- Alexandria (VA)
Husch Blackwell LLP
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Houston
- Washington, DC
Crowell & Moring LLP
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Dallas
- Denver
- Washington, DC
Ballard Lane
- Phoenix
- Seattle
Jenner & Block LLP
- Chicago
- Washington, DC
ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Los Angeles
- Washington, DC
Williams & Connolly LLP
- Washington, DC
Nixon Peabody LLP
- Chicago
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- New York City
- Seattle
- Washington, DC
Akerman LLP
- Fort Lauderdale
Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Atlanta
Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Seattle
- #137 Ice Miller LLP
- Columbus (OH)
Pryor Cashman LLP
- New York City
- Center For Human Rights and Constitutional Law
- Los Angeles
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- St. Louis
