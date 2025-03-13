United States 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report: Rates Forecast to Reach the Highest Level Ever with Heightened Demand as a Result of US Law Enforcement Practices

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Valeo 2021-2025 Immigration Practice Area Hourly Rate Report details Immigration average hourly rates of Attorneys and Support Staff of the largest US law firms by AmLaw Revenue Rankings, Individual Law Firms and then by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff).

Immigration practice area hourly rates have increased with the heightened demand as a result of US law enforcement practices but still remain lower than most commercial litigation hourly rates other than Insurance Defense, Labor & Employment and IP Prosecution (Patent, Copyright and Trademark) and much lower than any Transactional practice areas (M&A, Private Equity and Capital Markets). Immigration practice hourly rates also, as do all other practice area rates, vary significantly by geography.

Key Topics Covered:

Research and Reporting Methodology

Rates by AMLAW Group, Practice Area & City

Rates by Firm, Practice Area & City

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Philadelphia
  • Washington, DC

Latham & Watkins LLP

  • Boston
  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • San Diego
  • Washington, DC

DLA Piper LLP (US)

  • Chicago
  • New York City
  • Palo Alto
  • Phoenix
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • Washington, DC

Allen Overy Shearman Sterling LLP

  • Houston
  • New York City

Baker McKenzie

  • Miami
  • New York City
  • Philadelphia
  • Washington, DC

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Sidley Austin LLP

  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, DC

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Ropes & Gray LLP

  • Washington, DC

White & Case LLP

  • Chicago
  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP

  • Washington, DC

Hogan Lovells LLP

  • Denver
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • New York City
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, DC

Jones Day

  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Miami
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

  • Washington, DC

Greenberg Traurig LLP

  • Miami
  • New York City

Norton Rose Fulbright

  • Houston
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Goodwin Procter LLP

  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

King & Spalding LLP

  • Atlanta
  • New York City
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, DC

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP

  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Cooley LLP

  • Denver
  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

  • New York City

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

McDermott Will & Emery LLP

  • Austin
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • New York City
  • Tampa
  • Washington, DC

Mayer Brown LLP

  • Chicago
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

  • New York City

Holland & Knight LLP

  • Birmingham (AL)
  • New York City
  • Philadelphia
  • Tampa
  • Washington, DC

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

  • Miami
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Paul Hastings LLP

  • Atlanta
  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Troutman Pepper Locke LLP

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Houston
  • Philadelphia
  • Richmond
  • Washington, DC

Covington & Burling LLP

  • New York City
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, DC

Milbank LLP

  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

  • New York City
  • Palo Alto

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP

  • Boston
  • Washington, DC

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP

  • Albany
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Reed Smith LLP

  • Houston
  • McLean
  • Miami
  • Philadelphia
  • Richmond
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, DC

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

  • Dallas
  • Los Angeles
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

  • Washington, DC

Morrison & Foerster LLP

  • Washington, DC

Dechert LLP

  • Philadelphia
  • Washington, DC

K&L Gates LLP

  • Chicago
  • Houston
  • Pittsburgh
  • Seattle

Proskauer Rose LLP

  • New York City

Perkins Coie LLP

  • Madison
  • New York City
  • Phoenix
  • Portland (OR)
  • San Francisco

Winston & Strawn LLP

  • Houston
  • New York City

Foley & Lardner LLP

  • Houston
  • Tallahassee
  • Washington, DC

Alston & Bird LLP

  • Charlotte

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP

  • Arlington (VA)
  • New York City
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, DC

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

  • New York City

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

  • New York City
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, DC

Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP

  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Vinson & Elkins LLP

  • Austin

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

  • Dallas
  • Philadelphia

Baker & Hostetler LLP

  • Cleveland
  • Houston
  • New York City
  • Washington, DC

Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP

  • Washington, DC
  • #61 Polsinelli PC
  • Kansas City (KS)
  • Kansas City (MO)

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP

  • St. Louis
  • Washington, DC

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP

  • New York City
  • Richmond

Venable LLP

  • Washington, DC

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

  • Charleston (SC)

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP

  • Chicago

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP

  • New York City

Womble Lewis Roca

  • Raleigh

Baker Botts LLP

  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • San Francisco
  • Washington, DC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP

  • New Orleans
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco

Fox Rothschild LLP

  • New York City
  • Philadelphia
  • Seattle
  • Washington, DC

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

  • Chicago
  • Indianapolis
  • Washington, DC

Littler Mendelson P.C.

  • New York City
  • Sacramento

Cozen O'Connor

  • New York City
  • Philadelphia
  • Washington, DC
  • West Palm Beach

Taft Sherman

  • Indianapolis

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.

  • Greenville (SC)
  • Houston
  • Charleston (SC)

Duane Morris LLP

  • Philadelphia

Jackson Lewis P.C

  • Boston

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP

  • Alexandria (VA)

Husch Blackwell LLP

  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • Washington, DC

Crowell & Moring LLP

  • Los Angeles
  • San Francisco

Haynes and Boone, LLP

  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Washington, DC

Ballard Lane

  • Phoenix
  • Seattle

Jenner & Block LLP

  • Chicago
  • Washington, DC

ArentFox Schiff LLP

  • Los Angeles
  • Washington, DC

Williams & Connolly LLP

  • Washington, DC

Nixon Peabody LLP

  • Chicago

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

  • New York City
  • Seattle
  • Washington, DC

Akerman LLP

  • Fort Lauderdale

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP

  • Atlanta

Fisher & Phillips LLP

  • Seattle
  • #137 Ice Miller LLP
  • Columbus (OH)

Pryor Cashman LLP

  • New York City
  • Center For Human Rights and Constitutional Law
  • Los Angeles
  • Thompson Coburn LLP
  • St. Louis

AMLAW 10

Immigration

  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • Palo Alto
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • Washington, DC

AMLAW 25

Immigration

  • Atlanta
  • Austin
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • Palo Alto
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • Tampa
  • Washington, DC

AMLAW 50

Immigration

  • Albany
  • Arlington (VA)
  • Atlanta
  • Austin
  • Birmingham (AL)
  • Boston
  • Charlotte
  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • Madison
  • McLean
  • Miami
  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • Palo Alto
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • Pittsburgh
  • Portland (OR)
  • Richmond
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • Tallahassee
  • Tampa
  • Washington, DC

AMLAW 51-100

Immigration

  • Alexandria (VA)
  • Atlanta
  • Austin
  • Boston
  • Charleston (SC)
  • Chicago
  • Cleveland
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Greenville (SC)
  • Houston
  • Indianapolis
  • Kansas City (KS)
  • Kansas City (MO)
  • Los Angeles
  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • Raleigh
  • Richmond
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • St. Louis
  • Washington, DC
  • West Palm Beach

AMLAW 1-100

Immigration

  • Albany
  • Alexandria (VA)
  • Arlington (VA)
  • Austin
  • Birmingham (AL)
  • Boston
  • Charleston (SC)
  • Charlotte
  • Chicago
  • Cleveland
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Greenville (SC)
  • Houston
  • Indianapolis
  • Kansas City (KS)
  • Kansas City (MO)
  • Los Angeles
  • Madison
  • McLean
  • Miami
  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • Palo Alto
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • Pittsburgh
  • Portland (OR)
  • Raleigh
  • Richmond
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • St. Louis
  • Tallahassee
  • Tampa
  • Washington, DC
  • West Palm Beach

AMLAW 101-200

Immigration

  • Columbus (OH)
  • New York City
  • Seattle

AMLAW 1-200

Immigration

  • Albany
  • Alexandria (VA)
  • Arlington (VA)
  • Atlanta
  • Austin
  • Birmingham (AL)
  • Charleston (SC)
  • Charlotte
  • Chicago
  • Cleveland
  • Columbus (OH)
  • Dallas
  • Denver
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Greenville (SC)
  • Houston
  • Indianapolis
  • Kansas City (KS)
  • Kansas City (MO)
  • Los Angeles
  • Madison
  • McLean
  • Miami
  • New Orleans
  • New York City
  • Palo Alto
  • Philadelphia
  • Phoenix
  • Pittsburgh
  • Portland (OR)
  • Raleigh
  • Richmond
  • Sacramento
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • St. Louis
  • Tallahassee
  • Tampa
  • Washington, DC
  • West Palm Beach

Non-AMLAW

Immigration

  • Ann Arbor
  • Birmingham (AL)
  • Chicago
  • Dallas
  • Detroit
  • Fargo
  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Haddonfield
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • St. Louis

