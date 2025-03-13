Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

13 March 2025 at 12.15 p.m.

Aktia's Annual Report 2024 published

Aktia has today published its Annual Report 2024. The Annual Report comprises Aktia's Annual review, the report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements, and the corporate governance report. Aktia’s sustainability report is included in the report by the Board of Directors.

Aktia has also published the risk report (Pillar III Report) and the remuneration report at the same time.

All documents are available on the company website www.aktia.com under Investors > Reports & presentations.

The report by the Board of Directors, the financial statements, corporate governance report and remuneration report are available in Finnish, Swedish and English. Aktia's Annual review and Pillar III Report are available in English.

The financial statements are published in accordance with the ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) reporting requirements (in Swedish). The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided an independent auditor’s limited assurance report on Aktia’s ESEF Financial Statements. The assurance engagement has been executed in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagement (ISAE) 3000.

Aktia's sustainability report has been prepared in accordance with the Accounting Act, European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), and the EU taxonomy. The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has verified the report at a limited level of assurance.

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2024 amounted to EUR 14.0 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.



