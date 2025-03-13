Trump-era and JFK Jr Administration Drug Development & Outsourcing Impact Report 2025 Featuring IQVIA, Catalent, WuXi, Charles River, Fortrea, ICON, Lonza, Parexel, Syneos Health, Thermo Fisher

Dublin, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trump-era Administration Drug Development & Outsourcing Impact Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents insights from 200 US and EU biopharmaceutical professionals and examines the impact of Trump-era tariffs, trade relations, and RFK Jr.'s appointment as HHS Secretary on drug development strategies, including phase of development, budget considerations, and outsourcing expenditures with CROs and CDMOs.

Additionally, the report investigates preferences for domestic versus international CROs and CDMOs, as well as the types of vendors - such as small and mid-sized versus large/global - that sponsors are most likely to engage. The report also assesses which providers are best positioned to navigate Trump-era policies and appointments and details the information needs and support CROs and CDMOs can deliver.

Lastly, the report collects respondents' views on how RFK Jr.'s appointment may affect the NIH budget and public health.

