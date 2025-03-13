"DITP" Unveils New Logo, Enhancing Thailand's International Trade Image under "3E CREATE POSSIBILITIES" Concept to Promote Thai Entrepreneurs on Global Stage

BANGKOK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, unveiled its new logo and hosted an event to promote Thailand's international trade image under the "3E CREATE POSSIBILITIES" concept on March 12, 2025. The event, held at the Manopakorn Nitithada Room on the 12th floor of the Department of International Trade Promotion, reinforced DITP's role as a leading organization in trade promotion, brand building, and enhancing Thai entrepreneurs' competitiveness globally.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, chaired the event alongside Ms. Natiya Suchinda and Mr. Pornvit Silaon, Deputy Directors-General, and senior executives from the Ministry of Commerce and private sector.

The new DITP logo embodies the organization's vision as a "creator of possibilities" in international trade through the "3E" concept: 1. Expand: expanding trade opportunities by maintaining existing markets while pioneering new ones, and enhancing the image of Thai products and services globally; 2. Enable: enabling Thai entrepreneurs' potential by strengthening both traditional and modern knowledge to thrive in the digital era and evolving global economy; and 3. Empower: empowering value creation for Thai products through business and brand development to compete successfully in international markets.

"This transformation goes far beyond a new logo – it marks a new chapter for the Department of International Trade Promotion, where we're committed to create possibilities for Thai entrepreneurs to step onto the global stage in a strong and sustainable way," Ms. Sunanta stated.

Event highlights included a Thai Soft Power exhibition featuring products that showcase Thailand's international potential, from Muay Thai and cartoon characters to Pop Art, Thai cuisine, lifestyle products, and fashion. A special seminar brought together global experts, business leaders, designers, and international trade specialists to share insights on building successful Thai brands in global markets. The Networking & Business Matching session enabled Thai entrepreneurs to forge connections with DITP executives and trade partners. The event concluded with performances by the Ministry of Commerce band (MOC Band) and The 38 Years Ago band from LOVEiS+ record label.

Speaking about DITP's 73rd anniversary, Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij noted that the department continues to advance its entrepreneur development initiative through more than 100 training courses, available both online and onsite. The program has already reached over 8,000 participants through onsite training and 25,000 through online courses. DITP is ready to collaborate with public and private sector partners to strengthen Thai entrepreneurs' competitiveness in international trade. DITP not only helps drive trade, but also serves as a partner ready to grow alongside all Thai entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.ditp.go.th or contact DITP Hotline 1169.