South Africa Tourism Market Trends Analysis Report 2025: Niche Markets Including Luxury Travel and Wellness Tourism are Set to Flourish

The post-pandemic recovery of travel and tourism moderated in 2024 following a strong performance in 2023.

This report on travel and tourism trends in South Africa includes an industry overview, and information on major tourist attractions, tourist arrivals and visitor spending, accommodation revenue and occupancies, contribution to GDP and employment. It covers trends such as the recovery since the pandemic, business travel, the effect of technology on travel agents, the evolving nature of accommodation, demand for adventure and wellness tourism and niche growth opportunities. It explores key challenges such as safety and security, infrastructure and accessibility and unforeseen events.

Introduction

Analysts anticipate that inbound tourist volumes will rebound as international visitors become less apprehensive about travelling to South Africa.

The World Travel and Tourism Council estimated that the direct, indirect, and induced economic impacts of travel and tourism would account for 8.8% of GDP in 2024, up from 8.2% in 2023.

It estimated that the industry supported 1.68 million direct and indirect jobs in 2024, up 15% from 2023, but well below 2019.

The travel and tourism industry is a significant contributor to the economy and has significant growth potential.

Outlook

International tourist arrivals are expected to rise steadily.

Tourist volume growth will be supported by plans to increase direct flights, proposed improvements to the visa system, marketing campaigns, and investment in infrastructure.

The industry's total contribution to GDP will grow to about 10.8% and create an additional 720,000 jobs by 2034.

Niche markets including luxury travel and wellness tourism are set to flourish.

Demand for off-the-beaten path destinations, adventure activities, eco-tourism and sustainable travel is set to rise.

The new remote work visa is expected to spur demand for long-stay accommodation, and the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme is expected to boost arrivals from India and China.

Hosting the G20 Summit gives South Africa a prime opportunity to showcase its tourism assets and its capacity to manage major events.

