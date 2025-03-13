Onity Group to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that Glen Messina, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sean O’Neil, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present and host at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 19-20, 2025.

The presentation will begin at 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025, and can be accessed live here. Onity will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, March 20, 2025. To register for the one-on-one meetings, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you do not need to be a Sidoti client.

An investor presentation will also be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s shareholder relations page at onitygroup.com prior to the presentation on March 20, 2025.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company providing mortgage servicing and originations solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs to consumers and business clients. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations

(561) 570-2969

shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com