Pea Protein Market Size to Reach a Value USD 1658.15 Million by 2031, With Growing at CAGR 13.5% - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The pea protein market is expected to reach US$ 1,658.15 million by 2031 from US$ 613.16 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. Pea protein is obtained from green and yellow split peas and is used to make protein powder. It often serves as a base in packaged foods such as burgers and vegan mayo as well as replaces dairy in ice creams and milk. Pea protein is an excellent source of iron. It is added in smoothies and shakes to increase the protein content and is also a great fit for almost every diet owing to it being naturally vegan and hypoallergenic. Pea protein contains nine essential amino acids that cannot be created by the human body.



Burgeoning Vegan Population Base and Growing Popularity of Plant-Based Proteins: The trend of veganism is rising notably owing to general anxiety about the ill effect of the meat industry on the environment, unethical treatment of farm animals, and the deleterious effect of meat products on the human health. The rising acceptance and interest in veganism, and innovations in vegan foods have fuelled the demand for plant-based products, including pea proteins. In a bid to meet the daily protein requirements from plant-based sources, a significant vegan and vegetarian population base has turned toward pea protein supplements owing to their various health benefits over other plant-based proteins. Some plant-based protein sources such as grains, nuts, and seeds are incomplete sources of protein which do not contain all nine essential amino acids. On the other hand, pea protein is one of the few plant-based protein sources, and it is a complete protein replete with all essential amino acids. The growing health consciousness has resulted in a significant population base adopting healthy eating habits by choosing vegetarianism and veganism. Besides the vegan and vegetarian population, a significant proportion of meat eaters have started to include vegan and vegetarian meals in their diet regimens to gain the benefits of plant-based diets. The growing inclination toward plant-based meals necessitated the consumption of plant-based pea proteins in the form of pea protein supplements and powders.



Growing demand for pea protein-based sports nutrition and other wellness products: Pea protein is a remarkable source of post-workout sports nutrition for athletes as well as fitness enthusiasts having issues with using other protein supplements. It is a rich source of glutamine, lysine, arginine, and branched-chain amino acids which are beneficial in muscle development. The lysine in pea protein is useful in supporting growth and bone health, while the arginine is involved in promoting a lean and muscular body, growth and cell division, and nitrogen metabolism. The BCAA (including leucine, isoleucine, and valine) is necessary for the maintenance of muscle protein. The abundance of essential amino acids in pea proteins has rendered its uses in manufacturing a number of health promoting protein supplements and created significant opportunities for pea protein manufacturers in the sports nutrition segment. In order to tap into the health and wellness segment, a number of manufacturers are offering sports nutrition pea protein powders under clean labels as well as in exciting flavors to attract consumers. The growing demand for pea protein used in formulating sports nutrition products to improve strength, optimize recovery through delivering a higher amount of essential amino acids, fuel athletic performance, and increase lean muscle mass is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for pea protein manufacturers during the forecast period.



Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.









Market Segmentation

Based on type, the pea protein market is segmented into pea protein isolates, pea protein concentrates, and textured pea protein. The pea protein isolates segment held the largest share of the pea protein market in 2023.

By form, the pea protein market is bifurcated into cry and liquid. The dry segment held a larger share of the pea protein market in 2023.

In terms of application, the pea protein market is divided into dietary supplements, bakery and confectionery goods, meat alternatives, beverages, and others. The dietary supplements segment held the largest market share in 2023.

The pea protein market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the pea protein market include A&B Ingredients And Axiom Foods Inc, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Gemef Industries, Glanbia Nutritionals, Puris, Roquette Frères, The Green Labs Llc, and Yantai Shuangta Food Co Ltd.

Trending Topics: Plant-Based Protein Demand Surge, Sustainability and Environmental Impact, Health Benefits and Nutritional Value, Allergen-Free Alternative, among others.

Global Headlines on Pea Protein

Lidl Netherlands Launches Hybrid Beef and Pea Protein Blended Mince Meat

Roquette introduced four multi-functional pea proteins to enhance taste, texture, and creativity in plant-based food and high-protein nutritional products, expanding its NUTRALYS plant protein portfolio

DSM to acquire Norwegian producer of pea-derived protein, starch, and fiber

Pork Soybean Startup Raises $30M to Produce More Animal Proteins via Plants





Conclusion

The pea protein market is growing at a significant rate owing to enhanced health consciousness, multiple health benefits, and increased demand for meat protein alternatives. In addition, factors such as the trend of living using pea protein in various products, a consistent increase in food & beverages industries, raised the demand for organic-based foods, and innovations in protein-based products have supplemented the global pea protein market growth. The growing number of consumers searching for simpler labels, great taste, and alternative protein sources to solve personalized nutrition choices is expected to accelerate pea protein market growth.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including pea protein providers, pea protein nutrition ingredients providers, pea protein manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





