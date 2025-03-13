HCI Energy Unveils Next-Gen 8’ x 20’ Hybrid Power Shelter for Enhanced Reliability and Capacity

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Energy, LLC announces the release of its next generation 8’ x 20’ Hybrid Power Shelter building on the success of its 8’ x 10’ model.

HCI Energy’s Hybrid Power Shelter is a fully tested, integrated solution designed to deliver uninterrupted, renewable power—whether pre-grid, on-grid, or off-grid—ensuring critical systems stay online no matter the conditions. The core of every HCI Energy Hybrid Power Shelter is the Zero-glitch Power Module (ZPM) which manages a myriad of power sources, seamlessly processes multiple inputs and outputs, and provides actionable insight through remote monitoring and customizable alerts.

The company is now taking orders for its next-generation 8’ x 20’ Hybrid Power Shelter (video). The first two units will be shipped to California to power the Hoopa Valley Tribe’s broadband network and future public safety infrastructure.

“We selected HCI Energy’s Hybrid Power Shelters because they are a reliable all-in-one solution,” said Matthew Douglas, Broadband Manager at Hoopa Valley Public Utilities District, a chartered tribal entity of the Hoopa Valley Tribe who is facilitating the broadband buildout. “Other options weren’t complete or tested, and HCI Energy’s smart power management and monitoring give us the peace of mind we need to maintain our remote sites.”

“I’ve lost sleep worrying about power failures, often finding out after they happen. HCI Energy’s system changes that by actively mitigating potential issues and sending alerts before there is a problem,” Douglas concluded.

HCI Energy designed and engineered this larger version of its popular 8’ x 10’ shelter for customers with expanded equipment needs and for extreme environments where more redundant power sources guarantee even greater reliability. The expanded size allows for up to four customer equipment racks, additional Lithium-ion battery storage, dual gensets, duplicate climate control systems, and expanded capacity to support additional solar and wind generation.

“Our customers have asked for more space, more reliability, and more power. We are happy to deliver it,” HCI Energy CEO, Joe Kessinger, said. “This next-generation Hybrid Power Shelter is the latest milestone in HCI Energy's commitment to providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions for critical infrastructure anywhere.”

See the future of hybrid power in action! Visit HCI Energy at booth #737 at IWCE Expo (March 19-20, 2025, Las Vegas) for a live tour of the Hybrid Power Shelter—and discover how it can cut maintenance and OPEX costs. Can’t make it? Contact us to schedule a meeting.

About HCI Energy, Inc.

HCI Energy, LLC provides smart, renewable power solutions for critical infrastructure around the world. The Hybrid Power Shelter, integrated with HCI’s proprietary Zero-glitch Power Module (ZPM), combines the latest in power technology to ensure round-the-clock, uninterrupted power that lowers operational cost while facilitating crucial business and community operations in a sustainable and eco-friendly way.

Media Contact: Rebecca MacLeod, rebecca.macleod@hcienergy.com