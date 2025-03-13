Plug to Present at the 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, announced that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 2025 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York.

Sanjay Shrestha, President is scheduled to present on Thursday March 13, 2025 at 11:15 - 11:50 AM EST.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/industrials25/sessions/122277-plug-power-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true beginning at 11:15 AM EST on March 13, 2025 and will be posted on the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

About Plug

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 70,000 fuel cell systems and 250 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, producing 39 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

